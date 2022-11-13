Meet Florida Volleyball’s 2023 Signing Class

Martin’s High School Accolades

  • 2022 AVCA High School All-America First Team
  • 2022 Wando Invitational MVP
  • 2021 All-State/All-Conference
  • 2021 D1 Wisconsin Appleton North HS
  • 2021 Post Crescent All-Area First Team
  • 2021 Wisconsin Female Athlete of the Year Nominee
  • 2020 All State/All Conference D1 WI, De Pere High School.

Martin’s Club Accolades

  • 2022 Ultra Ankle JVA All-National Team
  • 2020 Ultra Ankle JVA All-National Team
  • 2020 AVCA Phenom List
  • 2020 Prep Volleyball #24,
  • 2020 Frosh 59 list
  • 2021 Ten Foot Club – touching 10’9
  • 2021 USAV 5th place Nationals
  • 2022 USAV 3rd place Nationals
  • 2022 Prep Dig #18 National Rating
  • 2022 Under Armor MVP Award

Martin’s USA High Performance Accolades

  • 2022 U19 NTDP Team
  • 2021 U18 USAV NTDP

Martin’s Off-the-Court Accolades

  • Father, Ruvell, played in the NFL for eight seasons and also coached for the Green Bay Packers from 2020-2022
  • Attached to a different school during each year in high school due
  • Volunteers with youth volleyball Camps in her local area

Why Martin Chose Florida

  • “I visited four schools prior to my official visit to Florida. After 24 hours on campus it felt like home. The coaches, staff and team were organized and personable. I loved it and knew it was my perfect place to continue my volleyball career.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button