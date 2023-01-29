Meet Eagles QBs Coach Brian Johnson, the hottest non-head coaching name in the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Coach Brian Johnson is the hottest non-head coaching name in the NFL today.

As the Eagles head into Sunday’s game one step from the Super Bowl, Johnson has risen to be several potential head coaches’ pick for their Offensive coordinator. According to multiple sources, at least three head-coaching candidates have tabbed Johnson as their would-be OC.

Whether Johnson leaves Philadelphia is another question entirely, though. Johnson hasn’t taken any interviews as of yet, and sources believe he’s waiting to see whether current Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen gets a head-coaching job. If that happens, it’s believed that Johnson would be the top candidate to replace Steichen as OC in Philly.

That sort of promotion would create consistency in Philadelphia and give Johnson the ability to call plays for an MVP-caliber quarterback, giving Johnson the opportunity in 2023 to make his case as a potential head coach in next year’s cycle.

Interestingly, a source told CBS Sports that one of the five teams in need of a head coach asked a veteran coaching candidate whether he’d be willing to bring on Johnson in an Assistant head Coach capacity. The idea being that the franchise would then be turned over to Johnson when he was deemed ready.

Johnson is in his second year as the Eagles QBs coach. A former star quarterback at Utah, Johnson worked as a quarterbacks Coach and/or Offensive Coordinator at Utah, Mississippi, Houston and Florida during the 2010s before joining Nick Sirianni’s staff in 2021.