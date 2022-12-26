Meet dearMoon crew of artists, Athletes and a Billionaire

A group of nine people plan to fly a unique mission around the moon.

Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced on Dec. 8, 2022 the nine crew members, including himself, who would Orbit the moon in a SpaceX Starship. The flight date has not been confirmed yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button