Meet Artist Amari Jade – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The NoHo Arts District is just one-square mile but what we do in this one-square mile makes us a vibrant and creative neighborhood. If you still haven’t relaxed and enjoyed a tea on the patio at TeaPop, you’re missing out. Not only have they created a happy and tranquil spot with yummy tea and treats, they’ve also opened their walls to local visual artists. This month, Amari Jade is showcasing her pieces at TeaPop, and we asked her some questions so we can all get to know her and her art.

How did you first become interested in the visual arts?

I initially became interested in visual art after I found out I had a knack for it in a 10th grade art class. But I was so busy Pursuing dance that I didn’t really take it seriously. Once I felt burnt out from dance is when I took to visual art again and I’ve been hooked ever since!

How would you describe your art style?

Surrealist, minimal, conceptual, psychedelic, and tranquil.

Mini #15 (Currently on view at Trash Lamb Gallery in San Diego) Trust The Process Mini #6 (Currently on view at Trash Lamb Gallery in San Diego)

Do you have favorite pieces?

My favorite pieces are the ones that are inspired by real events in my personal life such as Trust The Process and Committed To Being A Free Birdie. It sounds Cliché but, I truly do like to use my illustrations as a means to express myself – especially when I feel overwhelmed.

Do you have a favorite artist/genre?

Henn Kim is one of my favorite artists and has a huge influence on my illustration style. But my favorite genre is most definitely conceptual installation art! I love how artists can transform a space to provoke emotion/thinking and I hope to conduct my own installations very soon!

Why TeaPop?

TeaPop has a really nice ambiance and vibe to their atmosphere. All of the people I’ve gotten to meet there have been super friendly and welcoming so, why not TeaPop!?

Self Portrait Road to the Eye

Is there something you like most about the NoHo Arts District?

Growing up in a sort of conservative state (Ohio) makes me appreciate areas that appreciate and respect the arts. So the fact that NoHo puts forth an effort to actively highlight creativity (in any form) is really admirable to me.

What’s coming up for you?

In the immediate future I’ll be continuing to exhibit in group shows and continue my Residency at Hive Gallery. I’m also stepping into the world of graphic design in the cannabis industry and planning my first Solo exhibition for next year!

Is there something you’d like to highlight?

Just a big thank you to TeaPop and NoHo Arts District for giving me the opportunity to share who I am and my artwork! It really means a lot!

You can catch Amari’s work on display through November and always on https://www.amarijadeart.com.

Teapop – 5050 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601