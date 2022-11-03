Meet Andreas Schjelderup: Europe’s ‘other’ Norwegian goal-machine

The Premier League is not the only place where a young Norwegian is topping the goalscoring charts after a stunning start to the season. There had been murmurings about the next big talent to come from Scandinavia and Andreas Schjelderup has started to live up to the billing.

Barely old enough to get a drivers’ license, Schjelderup has scored nine goals for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga, leading to Europe’s biggest Clubs sending their Scouts to watch him including those from England. They believe there could be another Talent Emerging from Norway following Erling Haaland’s rise.

Schjelderup describes Haaland as an inspiration to his native Norway and their young players. The 18-year-old had trials at Liverpool and Tottenham before deciding on his move to Denmark but has ambitions on returning to England eventually.

‘It’s a bit weird Essien is my neighbour’

There is an almost daily reminder of the Premier League as Michael Essien is his neighbor and development Coach at Nordsjaelland, offering advice to Schjelderup and trying to set him on the same path to his own glittering playing career.

“It’s a bit weird that he’s my neighbor. You grow up watching this world-class player for Real Madrid and Chelsea, you look up to him and suddenly he is your neighbor and see him every day and feel he is like just another person,” Schjelderup tells Telegraph Sport.

“He’s such a great guy, a humble guy, and from him I can learn so much. Just small things here and there and every time he talks I listen. Good life advice but also on the training pitch small things to improve on. I love that. When a player like that can come to me and tell me what to improve on.”

Trials with Liverpool and Spurs taught me a lot

While Schjelderup hopes to eventually have a chance in the Premier League, his decision to join Nordsjaelland has been vindicated with his first-team opportunities coming as early as 16. The Danish club is known for developing players, with Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus starting there, as did Brentford Winger Mikkel Damsgaard, who arrived in the Premier League via Sampdoria in Italy.

Schjelderup still keeps in touch with Dane Scarlett from his time at Spurs, but the pathway to senior football meant he chose Nordsjaelland.

“I have been privileged at a young age to have Trials at big clubs, also in Holland with PSV and England with Liverpool and Tottenham,” he said. “To have that experience at a young age is something I learned a lot from, a big club like that and all the players at a very high level and not like Norway where you’re the best of your age level.

“Of course, in some places there are a lot of talks and a lot of promises. At Nordsjaelland they back it up and show all the players they have played and all the players they have sold down the years.

“I felt like when I was there, it was a match with the club – it was for me. I know I’m good enough, I will get the chance here because that is how it is. They don’t care about the age. If you are 14 and good enough, you’ll play. That is how it is at this club and what is so beautiful about it.”

Schjelderup got his chance two years ago and is now at the top of the scoring table, while his club are top of the league table.

‘Haaland has really put Norway on the map’

Against Randers recently, he cut inside and found the top corner with his finish, with the teenager showing that he has fully adapted to men’s football. He added to his tally against Horsens in his last game.

“When I started, opponents were faster and stronger,” he said. “You could see that I was so skinny and Defenders pushed me off the ball easier but now you can see I’ve taken on 10kg in two years and I’m much Stronger and can hold off opponents and I’m faster. To play men’s football at that age is a great learning process and I’ve learned a lot.

“For attacking players it is much easier to shine when we are so stable defensively and when we get balls in dangerous positions. I’ve taken big steps this season in terms of performing consistently, rather than being up and down, having a good game and another three games later.”

It was around Schjelderup’s age that Haaland started scoring for Red Bull Salzburg, with the youngster hoping to eventually be a Norway team-mate of the Manchester City striker.

“He’s made such a big impact on Norway and is really putting the country on the map,” he said. “The things he is doing are unbelievable. It’s a big inspiration for me and all the Norwegians right now. For him to come from a small place like Norway and do the things he is doing is giving a lot of inspiration to me and other players to believe we can do the same.”