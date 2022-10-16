Meeks Madness provides fans with a first look

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — About three weeks away from tipoff, the University of Evansville men’s and women’s basketball teams entertained a sizable crowd at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Saturday evening during “Meeks Madness.”

Formerly called Hoopfest, it was an opportunity for both teams to engage with the community and put on a show as they cement new eras for a pair of dormant programs.

“Both teams have been working extremely hard since we were able to start practicing,” men’s Coach David Ragland said. “It’s just an evening for them to have some fun, let our fans see it, appreciate what we’ve been doing and kind of who our roster is.”

Only so much can be said about Meek Madness from an analysis perspective. The event was put on to bring fans out to see both teams as they enter Year 1 under Ragland and Year 2 with Women’s Coach Robyn Scherr-Wells.

“This is the type of thing we haven’t done in the last two years because of COVID, so really a good time to be able to get back out,” Scherr-Wells said. “To see the community come out, do something with the men’s basketball team — so it was really fun.”

Men’s scrimmage

While there’s only so much that can be taken from a 15-minute inter-team scrimmage, there were some things to look at. Firstly, the starters for the two teams:

Purple:

  • Blaise Beauchamp
  • Gage Bob
  • Preston Phillips
  • Chris Moncrief
  • Yacine Toumi

Orange:

  • Antoine Smith Jr.
  • Kenny Strawbridge Jr.
  • Marvin Coleman II
  • Sekou Kalle
  • Gabe Spinelli

Orange won 30-24, and while a game like this can’t be too thoroughly dissected, there were plenty of things to see. In particular, Spinelli showed why he was one of the more hyped freshmen on the team. The opening possession, he immediately got up on an alley-oop lob to give his team the lead. He provided assists and showed he’ll be valuable at the point and that he could also feature as a shooting guard.

Coleman will likely be UE’s primary ball handler and should be. He’s a multi-dimensional point guard who showed he can shoot from deep and find a good pass into the paint. The intriguing part was seeing both him and Spinelli take the ball up the court while on the floor together, which shows both of their versatility.

Evansville's Yacine Toumi (10) cleans Evansville's Chris Moncrief (12) in the dunk contest during Meeks Madness at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Ind., Saturday evening, Oct. 15, 2022.

Both Kalle and Toumi showed they could play in the post. Toumi was more of a Threat on the Offensive end, showcasing his ability to step out and hit 3s while Kalle played well defensively. Both grabbed rebounds on both ends.

The Aces may have gotten more Offensive rebounds at Meeks Madness than the entirety of last season. Of course, the numbers from a year ago were partially by the design of falling back on defense rather than going for second-chance points, but both teams were impressive on the glass. That has been one of Ragland’s calling cards since getting hired.

