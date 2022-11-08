Meek Mill Quotes JAY-Z After Tripping NBA Referee

Philadelphia, PA –

Meek Mill continues to make headlines for his comical antics after accidentally tripping a referee during an NBA game.

The Dream Chasers boss was sat courtside at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night (November 7) to watch his hometown Philadelphia 76ers take on the Phoenix Suns.

The 6-foot-2 rapper got a little too close to the action halfway through the second quarter, though, when one of the referees tripped over Meek’s outstretched legs and fell to the ground.

As the clip quickly went viral on social media, Meek Mill took to Twitter to reveal that he apologized to the referee while quoting a lyric from his close friend and collaborator JAY-Z.

“Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee lol,” he tweeted, referencing Jigga’s line on “Empire State of Mind.” “I apologized to him that’s brazyyy Tho [crying face emojis].”

Meek Mill, who was sat courtside with business partner and former 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and New York Hospitality mogul Will Makris, also addressed the trip seen ’round the world on his Instagram Stories.

“No more Reggie forces [collision emoji],” he joked while sharing a photo of his trip-hazard legs and black sneakers.

Meek’s trip on the referee certainly didn’t hurt his 76ers, who beat the Suns by a score of 100-88 thanks to 33 points and 10 rebounds from Joel Embiid. Tobias Harris and Georges Niang also chipped in with 21 points each.

The Sixers currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5 wins and 6 losses.

This isn’t the first time Meek Mill has unintentionally stolen the spotlight at an NBA game. Back in 2017, the Philly native went viral after pulling off a Flawless trampoline front-flip while hanging out with the 76ers’ Dunk Squad.

Earlier this year, he proved his Athletic ability applies to the Hardwood as well after sinking a long-range jump shot from his courtside seat during the Sixers’ game against the New York Knicks.

On the music side, Meek is currently gearing up to release his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to arrive later this month. It’ll serve as his first Flamerz offering in over a decade.

The 35-year-old also recently announced a special Homecoming concert at the Wells Fargo Center on November 26 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his debut album Dreams & Nightmares. Meek will be joined by a cast of yet-to-be-announced special guests.