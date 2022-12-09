Medieval Literature Scholar Solberg Honored for “Outstanding Article”

A manuscript of Sir Gawain and the Green Knightcirca 1400

The form is most famously employed in the fourteenth-century epic poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knightexplained Associate Professor of English Emma Maggie Solberg, in her article “Imagining the Bob and Wheel,” published in the January 2022 issue of PMLAthe journal of the Modern Language Association of America (MLA).

The term “bob and wheel” was not coined until the nineteenth century, however, said Solberg, one of a number of literary terms retrospectively applied by later scholars to an era of Poetry that is hard to classify. “Medieval Poetic forms defy classification, and yet medievalists trade in postmedieval formalist taxonomies—sometimes without reflecting on their history,” she wrote. “This essay,” continued Solberg, “tracks the history of the interpretation of the bob and wheel across time, from the Middle Ages to the present day, and finds that it has been imagined as a tail, a game, and a cog in a machine.”

Solberg’s observations caught the attention of the Scholars at the MLA, who chose her paper as one of the cowinners of the fifty-ninth annual William Riley Parker Prize for an outstanding article published in PMLA. “Emma Maggie Solberg’s ‘Imagining the Bob and Wheel’ represents the very best of sustained methodological attention to Poetic form as it interweaves with cultural and literary histories,” wrote members of the association’s selection committee in their citation.