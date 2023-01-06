Medical manufacturer sets goals to become environmentally friendly

A medical manufacturer has completed its goal of carbon reduction two years ahead of its set deadline.

Stryker, a global medical technology manufacturer headquartered in Kalamazoo, has reduced its carbon production by 20%, a goal targeted to be met by 2024. The manufacturer intends to be fully carbon neutral by 2030 with its baseline being 2019.

The medical manufacturer’s goal aligns with its belief that there is a connection between human health and environmental health.

“As a global health care leader, we understand the growing link between human health and environmental health and our role to deliver sustainable solutions,” said Viju Menon, group president of Stryker’s global quality and operations. “Securing renewable energy at large scale helps us play a role in decarbonizing the health care sector.”

Stryker has facilities in regions of the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where medical and surgical devices are produced for personal protection equipment, power tools, orthopedic disposables, patient room furniture, emergency patient transport, navigation, surgical suction, oral hygiene, and emergency response and resuscitation, among other things.

According to Stryker’s 2021 environmental performance data, there were 177,759 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MT CO2e) of total greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 from Stryker facilities. The following year, in 2020, the manufacturer reduced its greenhouse gas footprint to 139,733 MT CO2e, and in 2021 it decreased to 139,096 MT CO2e.

Stryker’s facilities in the North American region have emitted more greenhouse gas than any other global region where its facilities are located since 2019. Its manufacturing facilities are the major sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

Stryker also has carved out a new goal of powering its global sites with 100% renewable electricity by 2027.

In 2019, the company purchased 102.7 terajoules (TJ) of renewable electric power. In 2020, it purchased 255.2 TJ of renewable electric power and the purchase increased to 294.9 TJ in 2021.

To reach its goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2027, Stryker has entered into a long-term purchase agreement with a global energy company called Ørsted and Schneider Electric, a global Sustainability and renewable energy procurement firm, to purchase 37 megawatts — enough to address 75% of its electricity needs in North America with wind power for the next 12 years.

The Sunflower Wind Farm operated by Ørsted is a 200-MW wind project in Marion County, Kansas, and will generate enough wind energy to power the equivalent of more than 77,000 households, according to Stryker.

“Ørsted is pleased to deliver renewable energy from Sunflower Wind,” said Ben Pratt, head of growth and revenue at Ørsted Americas. “We look forward to working with Stryker in supporting their Sustainability journey.”