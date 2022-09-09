Media Views: Chiefs again are go-to NFL team on St. Louis TV this season | Sports columns

St. Louis is Entering its seventh NFL season since the Rams skedaddled, but there is a definite “home” team in the market anyway despite three Clubs playing within less than a 300-mile drive of the Arch.

All but one Kansas City Chiefs games over the past two years have been televised in the Gateway City, with the exception being just a meaningless finale two seasons ago when they had already clinched the top seed for the AFC playoffs. And KC again will be the go-to team for KMOV (Channel 4), which as a CBS affiliate has access to the majority of their telecasts. The Parade begins Sunday, when the Chiefs are at Arizona (3:25 pm St. Louis time.)

They have had a big presence on St. Louis TV since the NFL left. In 2016, the first season after the Rams leaped to greener pastures in Southern California, 14 of the Chiefs’ 16 games were shown locally. The next year, it was 15. Last year, it was all of them.

People are also reading…

The fact that the Chiefs have become the Featured team on St. Louis TV can be attributed to two key factors — a big push by the only remaining Missouri NFL team to Capture the market right after the Rams bolted, then more recently the club’s emergence to Championship contender, including one title, augmented by a high-powered, fun-to-watch offense. They have far outpaced the Indianapolis Colts, who like the Chiefs play about 240 miles from the Eads Bridge, as well as the Chicago Bears (295 miles away) in on-field performance and excitement.

In fact, they have become so popular across the league that five of their games this season are set to be shown nationally, including three of their first five.

Locally, KMOV has become so entrenched with the Chiefs that it has joined their regional network for their exhibition games in recent seasons, and Channel 4 general manager and vice president JD Sosnoff says they will again be the station’s NFL focus.

“The last several years, the Chiefs have been Super Bowl contenders,” he said. “They have an exciting and appealing brand of football that has attracted a growing fan base not only in Missouri but nationwide, too. CBS often determines that the Chiefs are the regional Featured game of the week, and viewership of those games last year (on KMOV) had increases of nearly 50% over non-Chiefs games.”

“The Chiefs typically are the better matchup for us to air,” he added. “Would you rather see Kansas City-Denver or Jacksonville-Houston?”

Their Week 2 contest, at home next Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, will be the first game to be carried exclusively nationally on the Amazon Prime streaming service. Amazon has the Thursday night schedule that in recent years had aired on Fox and NFL Network, meaning there will be no traditional over-the-air or cable TV coverage of those contests outside of the markets of the teams competing in the games — the Amazon Productions will be simulcast on a television station in those areas only.

But the Chiefs are back on regular TV in Week 3 (Sept. 25), when KMOV shows their game in Indianapolis at noon. They are on NBC’s national “Sunday Night Football” telecast the following week, when they are at Tampa Bay, followed by an appearance on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” when the Raiders come calling on Oct. 10. Then they’re CBS’s 3:25 pm feature telecast the following Sunday when they entertain Buffalo in a rematch of a scintillating playoff contest last season.

Their first appearance is on Fox, the other network besides CBS to show Sunday afternoon games, isn’t until Week 7, when Kansas City is at San Francisco. Fox has two other Chiefs games later in the season and Sarah Souza, program manager of local Fox affiliate KTVI (Channel 2), said the station plans to show those contests.

Radio report

On radio, KMOX (1120 AM) again is on the Chiefs’ network and will join Sunday’s game in progress after its Cardinals coverage. That will be the case for overlaps the rest of the regular baseball season other than next Thursday night, when the Chiefs broadcast will be on KFTK (97.1 FM). That station might carry KC games in their entirety if KMOX has conflicts with Cards postseason coverage.

Flexing focus

Some viewers have complained in recent years when KMOV has shown Chiefs games to their conclusion when they were lopsided late instead of switching to a more competitive matchup elsewhere.

NFL television rules require that stations in NFL cities air the local club’s games in their entirety, as Rams fans here might recall. That also applies to some Affiliates in nearby areas. In the past, KMOV has sometimes been considered a “home” market, at other times it has been on the “flexing” list.

Sosnoff said the plan is for Channel 4 to be able to leave a Chiefs blowout, at least early in the season. However, there are times that CBS does not have that capability for all its games. So that figures to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Rams, ‘Boys, Pack

At Channel 2, the Fox affiliate, the NFC is the focus and Souza said the station’s plan for which contests to show will be “the same as last year. Fox assigns us the best-fitting games they think will do well in our market,” although the station can have some input if its management disagrees.

She said the Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers have historically been ratings winners in St. Louis, so viewers can expect to see those teams as the season progresses, as well as some Chicago Bears telecasts.

Packers and Bears games are on its Week 1 schedule, which opens with Fox and CBS having doubleheaders. On most subsequent Sundays, one will show two games in each market while the other will have one contest.

National Outlook

The well-documented shuffling of NFL lead broadcast booths began Thursday, when Mike Tirico replaced Al Michaels as NBC’s top NFL play-by-play broadcaster. He called the season-opening Bills-Rams game, alongside holdover commentator Cris Collinsworth. They are the network’s “Sunday Night Football” announcers and will also work the Tampa Bay-Dallas game Sunday (7:20 pm, KSDK, Channel 5 locally).

Michaels becomes the voice of Amazon’s Thursday night games, alongside Analyst Kirk Herbstreit — who also remains as the lead college football Analyst for ESPN/ABC. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have replaced Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, respectively, at Fox and opened their season with the Green Bay-Minnesota game Sunday. Buck and Aikman make their ESPN “Monday Night Football” debut to wrap up the Week 1 NFL schedule after their long run at Fox. They have Denver QB Russel Wilson’s return game to Seattle.