Media sizes up Jeremy Pruitt, Ryan Grubb among Nick Saban’s candidates

Alabama football Coach Nick Saban kicked the tires on former Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt as the Crimson Tide’s potential next defensive coordinator, according to a Monday report by CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Saban also formally interviewed Washington play-caller Ryan Grubb for Alabama’s vacant Offensive Coordinator position this week, according to 247Sports affiliate Dawgman.

Dodd reported that Alabama has not yet offered Pruitt the role of defensive coordinator but has reached out to him for potential employment. However, the potential snag for Pruitt involves the NCAA’s ongoing investigation at Tennessee after the Volunteers received a notice of allegations last July stemming from Pruitt’s tenure.

Saban is replacing Pete Golding, who left for Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator earlier this month, along with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who took the Patriots’ play-caller spot last week. Grubb reportedly met with Alabama on Sunday and is a candidate for the position.

Here’s the latest on Alabama’s offensive and defensive coordinator searches and who leads, in the eyes of the media.