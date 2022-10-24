Media selects preseason 2022-23 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Unveiled its 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team on Monday in advance of the league’s annual media day, scheduled in San Francisco for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Selected by 28 media members who cover the league, the 15-person Preseason All-Conference Team mirrors the Conference’s postseason process. Arizona and Oregon lead the way with three selections, Stanford and Utah have two each, and California, Colorado, Oregon State, UCLA, and Washington State each have one.

The Wildcats’ trio on the league’s early-season list includes the Arizona State transfer For Jade Lovethe Conference’s second-leading scorer last season, and a pair of fifth-year Seniors in Canadian Olympian Shaina Pellington and three-time All-Pac-12 selection Cate Reese. The Ducks’ three include a two-time All-Pac-12 pick Te-Hina Paopao, Sedona Prince and Andy Rogers.

All-Americans Cameron Brink and Haley Jones are the Cardinal names on the preseason team. Brink was last season’s Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year (coaches and media) and the media’s Pac-12 Player of the Year, while Jones was the coaches’ pick for Pac-12 Player of the Year. Utah is represented by reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (coaches) Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson.

California’s Jayda Currythe league’s leading scorer in 2021-22 and the media’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season, makes her debut on the preseason team, as does Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod. Oregon State’s All-Conference guard Talia von Oelhoffen in on the preseason list for the second year, while UCLA and Washington State are represented by the Pac-12’s third and fourth leading scorers from last season in Charisma Osborne and Charlisse Leger-Walker.

All 10 of the Pac-12’s 15 returning All-Conference performers from last season (coaches vote) are on the 2022-23 preseason list in Loville and Reese (ARIZ), Paopao and Rogers (ORE), von Oelhoffen (OSU), Brink and Jones (STAN), Osborne (UCLA), Kneepkens (UTAH), and Leger-Walker (WSU).

In addition to Honorable mention selections Quay Miller (COLO) and Bella Murekatete (WSU), 11 of the league’s 17 selected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Starting 5 Watch Lists earned preseason all-conference recognition.

The 2022-23 season gets underway on Monday, Nov. 7 with 10 Conference teams in action, and the league’s television schedule begins on Saturday, Nov. 12 when California plays Notre Dame on NBC in the Inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Over the last seven seasons, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four Appearances (7), NCAA Tournament wins (76), NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.685), regular-season, nonconference winning percentage (.793) and WBCA All-Americans (15).

Eleven of the 15 preseason All-Conference selections will be on hand at tomorrow’s Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day.

2022-23 PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Name School Position Hometown Cameron Brink Stanford F Beaverton, Ore. Jayda Curry California G Corona, Calif. Jenna Johnson Utah F Medina, Minn. Haley Jones Stanford G Santa Cruz, Calif. Gianna Kneepkens Utah G Duluth, Minn. Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State G Waikato, New Zealand For Jade Love Arizona G/F Scottsdale, Ariz. Charisma Osborne UCLA G Moreno Valley, Calif. Te-Hina Paopao Oregon G Oceanside, Calif. Shaina Pellington Arizona G Pickering, Ontario, Canada Sedona Prince Oregon F Liberty Hill, Texas Cate Reese Arizona F Cypress, Texas Andy Rogers Oregon G Dallas, Texas Jaylyn Sherrod Colorado G Birmingham, Ala. Talia von Oelhoffen Oregon State G Pasco, Wash.

HONORABLE MENTION (received votes from three-or-more members of the media): Treasure Hunt (ASU); Evelien Lutje Schipholt (CAL); Rayah Marshall (USC); Leilani McIntosh (CAL); Kennady McQueen (UTAH); Quay Miller (COLO); Bella Murekatete (WSU); Kiki Rice (UCLA); Jaddan Simmons (ASU); Haley Van Dyke (WASH); Kindyll Wetta (COLO).