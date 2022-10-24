Media selects preseason 2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

SAN FRANCISCO – Preseason league favorite UCLA along with STANFORD and USC led the way with a pair of First Team selections on the 2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball preseason All-Conference Teams as selected by media who cover the league and Revealed on Monday.

13 of the 15 First and Second Team selections will represent their programs at the league’s media day on Wednesday. The Pac-12 preseason media poll will be released on Wednesday morning.

UCLA’s returning First Team All-Pac-12 performers Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. repeated, as did USC’s Drew Peterson who was joined by a backcourt teammate Boogie Ellison the preseason First Team.

2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Harrison Ingram and teammate Spencer Jones represent Stanford on the First Team.

Along with Ąžuolas Tubelis’ selection to the First Team, reigning Pac-12 regular-season and tournament Champion ARIZONA had guards Kerr Crisis and Pelle Larsson voted to the Second Team to lead all teams with three preseason picks.

The Pac-12 will welcome back 13 of its All-Conference performers from the 2021-22 season, matching the most ever for the league during the Pac-12 era (2011-12). Four First Team (Ąžuolas TubelisARIZ; Tyger Campbell & Jaime Jaquez Jr.UCLA; Drew PetersonUSC), two Second Team (Will RichardsonORE; Branden CarlsonUTAH) and two All-Defensive Team honorees (Jaquez & Jaylen ClarkUCLA) will return, as well as the entire All-Freshman Team for the first time since the Inaugural season of the Pac-12.

Stanford’s Harrison Ingram will be just the second Pac-12 Freshman of the Year recipient to return for a sophomore season in the past decade (Chased by CarsonASU, 2013 FrOY), and Arizona’s Pelle Larssonthe reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, will return as well.

Four McDonald’s All-Americans are set to join the Conference this coming season in Oregon’s Kel’el WareUCLA’s Amari Bailey and Adem Bona and USC’s Kijani Wright to Headline 10 Top 100 recruits according to 247 Sports Composite rankings.

2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Media All-Conference Teams

(* – attending Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday)

FIRST TEAM

Name Yr. Pos. School Tyger Campbell* R-Sr. G UCLA Branden Carlson* Sr. C Utah Boogie Ellis* Sr. G USC Mouhamed Gueye* So. F Washington State Harrison Ingram* So. F Stanford Jaime Jaquez Jr.* Sr. G/F UCLA Spencer Jones* Sr. F Stanford Drew Peterson* 5th G USC Will Richardson Sr. G Oregon Ąžuolas Tubelis* Jr. F Arizona

SECOND TEAM

Name Yr. Pos. School Marcus Bagley* So. F Arizona State Tristan da Silva* Jr. F Colorado DJ Horne* Jr. G Arizona State Kerr Crisis* Jr. G Arizona Pelle Larsson Jr. G Arizona

HONORABLE MENTION (received votes from eight-or-more members of the media): Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier* (Sr., ORE), KJ Simpson (So., COLO), Kel’el Ware (Fr., ORE).