Media sees Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss

Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Four players scored in double figures for Penn State, which used an 18-0 run over a four-minute stretch late in the first half to push its lead to 46-30. Andrew Funk hit back to back 3-pointers during the run and added a three-point play on a steal and layup with 29 seconds left before the break to bring down the Wolverines.

When it was all said and done, Penn State’s 29-4 scoring run that spilled into the first four minutes of the second half put the game away. The Nittany Lions hit 12 of their first 20 shots from long range and were nearly flawless in their half-court execution against a Michigan (11-10, 5-5) team that rarely got set defensively.

