Media proves USC Basketball to have a top 2 backcourt in the entire Pac-12
USC Basketball comes into this season having a proven, great backcourt led by starters Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis. Peterson was a First-Team All-Pac 12 selection last season, and Ellis was an Honorable mention. This year, the media selected these two as Preseason First-Team All-Pac 12 selections at Pac-12 Media Day this past week.
It goes to show that SC has a top two backcourt in the conference. There was only one other team that had two backcourt players selected to the Preseason First-Team All-Conference list. That would be UCLA, as they had Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. picked to the squad. Interestingly, Stanford, UCLA, and USC were the only teams with two First-Team selections in general.
It proves that even with SC needing to rely on unproven Talent in the bigs this season after Isaiah Mobley left for the NBA this offseason, they at least have an insane amount of Talent coming through the guard position.
Remember, Peterson dropped 12.4 points per game last season, while also using his 6-8 size to chip in 6.2 rebounds per game. They shot 46.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the three-point line. He tacked on 3.3 assists per game, and was part of that great duo that the Trojans will see again this year with Ellis.
Boogie Ellis put up 12.5 points per game for USC Basketball last year, and nailed 41.7% of his shots from the field. Not to mention, he hit on 37.6% of his three-point attempts, and converted on 79.8% of his foul shots. They had 3.3 rebounds per game.
Everyone’s been talking all offseason about the two-guard system and how this offense will really feature these two players to a high extent. The media clearly agrees with this approach, and finds them to be two of the top 10 players in all of Pac-12 basketball.
If SC wants to improve upon their NCAA Tournament disappointment last year, these two will need to be special. The best part of that, however, is that the two of them are already on the cusp of being that special tandem.