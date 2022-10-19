Media Picks Auburn men’s basketball to finish fourth in SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Auburn men’s basketball team was predicted to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference this season by a panel of SEC and national media members. The full preseason media poll was released Wednesday along with all-conference selections.
It’s the fourth time in the last four years that Auburn has been picked to finish in the top five of the league. A year ago, the Tigers were predicted to finish fifth, and they went on to win the SEC regular season championship.
Auburn did not have any players make First or Second Team All-SEC this preseason.
The Tigers, who were ranked No. 15 in the Preseason AP Top 25 earlier this week, will take center stage at SEC Media Day on Wednesday with head Coach Bruce Pearl and guards Wendell Green Jr. and KD Johnson. Green and Johnson both averaged over 12 points per game last season, and Green was third in the SEC with 5.1 assists per game.
Auburn is set to open the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 at home against George Mason. Conference play begins Dec. 29, and the 2022 SEC Tournament will be held March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. LSU
9. Be Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. Missouri
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia
14. South Carolina
First Team All-SEC
Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas
Colin Castleton – Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Brandon Miller – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
KJ Williams – LSU
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky