Media Picks Auburn men’s basketball to finish fourth in SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Auburn men’s basketball team was predicted to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference this season by a panel of SEC and national media members. The full preseason media poll was released Wednesday along with all-conference selections.

It’s the fourth time in the last four years that Auburn has been picked to finish in the top five of the league. A year ago, the Tigers were predicted to finish fifth, and they went on to win the SEC regular season championship.

Auburn did not have any players make First or Second Team All-SEC this preseason.

The Tigers, who were ranked No. 15 in the Preseason AP Top 25 earlier this week, will take center stage at SEC Media Day on Wednesday with head Coach Bruce Pearl and guards Wendell Green Jr. and KD Johnson . Green and Johnson both averaged over 12 points per game last season, and Green was third in the SEC with 5.1 assists per game.

Auburn is set to open the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 at home against George Mason. Conference play begins Dec. 29, and the 2022 SEC Tournament will be held March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Be Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina

First Team All-SEC

Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

Colin Castleton – Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

KJ Williams – LSU

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky