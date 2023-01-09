Media pans Mike Woodson, Hoosiers after Wildcats upset No. 15 IU

Indiana basketball and Coach Mike Woodson and fell to 10-5 on the season with an 84-83 loss to Northwestern, a team that dominated most of the game, and the media took note of the No. 15 Hoosiers’ effort. The loss came despite terrific performances from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Jackson-Davis recorded a near triple-double with 18 points, 24 rebounds and eight assists, while Hood-Schifino netted the first 30-point game of his career with 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting.

IU’s defense was abused throughout the matchup, allowing the Wildcats to score a season-high 84 points against a power opponent. On offense, Indiana surrendered their second-most turnovers of the season with 16, compared to Northwestern’s seven.

Northwestern was paced by senior guard Boo Buie, who poured in a team-high 26 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes of action. Four of the Wildcats’ five starters finished in double figures.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Keep scrolling to see the best media reactions from Indiana’s upset loss to Northwestern.