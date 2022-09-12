Media Insider disses Giants’ Eli Manning’s appearance on ESPN’s ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’

Ouch.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand has some thoughts about Eli Manning and his appearance on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” And they aren’t exactly kind.

Here’s what Marchand said, per the New York Post:

It was a surprise when Eli Manning showed up on set for ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” Manning’s segment ended with him pitching a million-dollar contest for a bread roll company. It felt like a Radio Row spot during the Super Bowl. Countdown isn’t some Holy place, but the promo felt a little beneath it.

The former New York Giants quarterback also is returning to the “ManningCast,” an alternate live broadcast of Monday Night Football, with his brother Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

The first installment of the 2022 “ManningCast” will take place Monday during the Denver Broncos – Seattle Seahawks game.

ESPN announced in February that it had extended its agreement with the Brothers to host alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football.

You can view the schedule here.

