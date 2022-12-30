Media Arts Council receives jazz grant from Delaware County Interactive Gaming Revenue Authority

MEDIA —The Media Arts Council received funding from the Delaware County Interactive Gaming Revenue Authority toward its youth jazz programming.

MAC launched the new Media Youth Jazz Series in spring of 2022 in partnership with Chris Oatts, a professional saxophonist, composer, and music educator at The Shipley School and Temple University.

The Philadelphia region has a rich jazz history, producing legendary musicians like Dizzy Gillespie, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane, Sun Ra and many others. In partnership with contemporary musicians, MAC endeavors to keep this tradition alive by nurturing young musicians who live immediately outside Philadelphia.

The Youth Jazz Series features young musicians from area high school jazz ensembles playing alongside a house band of professional Philadelphia jazz musicians.

Until now, the Suburbs offered few, if any, recurring jazz performance and jam session opportunities for high-school-age musicians to perform outside of school. Access to jam sessions and performances in Philadelphia is limited and for the under-21 crowd and often there is little chance of attendance.

“Opportunities to perform with, listen to, and Engage with Musicians who are more experienced and accomplished are a fundamental part of growth as a jazz musician and have historically been the fastest and most effective path to authentically passing on the aural tradition of the music, ” said music Educator and series creator, Chris Oatts.

With a focus on students from Delaware County, funding from the authority enables MAC to compensate the professional musicians a fair wage and to provide this series to students and parents without admission fees.

Authority Chair Paul Johnson remarked at a recent performance, “My late grandfather was a jazz musician and it is great to see young people having a passion for this genre of music.”

The next performance is Sunday, Jan. 8 at the MAC Art Center, 11 E. State St., Media, and will feature the Katie Neary Quartet playing alongside students from Penncrest High School and the Shipley School Honors Combo.

In March the Featured musician is Bram Wijnands, one of the most respected stride piano players in the world, who lives in Kansas City.

An outgrowth of this series is MAC’s new Jazz After Class arts education program for Musicians in grades 8-12.

All instruments and skill levels are welcome and students will learn the Fundamentals of small-group jazz with Temple instructors Chris Oatts on saxophone and Jake Kelberman on guitar. The 10-week series begins Jan. 25. Scholarships are available through the generosity of the authority.

For complete details, visit http://mediaartscouncil.org/jac

The council is a registered nonprofit organization with a mission to actively support local artists and integrate a wide range of arts into the life of the community.

MAC’s overriding passion is the importance of arts. MAC’s sponsors include the Borough of Media, Morris Brothers Investments, PNC Arts Alive, Rhile Carpentry, Naturescapes, and Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union. Current programming and events can be found at http://mediaartscouncil.org

Tickets are on sale for the dinner show featuring ‘Elvis’ and other performers

Entertainer Joe Staffieri will present “An Evening With the Legends,” Sunday, Feb. 19 at Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road, Springfield. Tickets are now on sale and include a show and a buffet dinner.

Performers will include Debbie Fossile as Stevie Nicks, Sharon Stirling as Amy Winehouse, Geno Cabella as Tom Jones, Johnny Bones as Roy Orbison, and Jeff Krick Jr. as Elvis Presley.

Tickets are $60. It’s best to buy tickets early, since as all past Legends shows sold out early.

Doors will open at 3:30 pm, buffet dinner starts at 4 pm, and show begins at 5 pm For tickets, call Joe at 610-745-2672.

Tickets now available for Italian music festival at Widener University

CIAO Delco and Widener University will present Singers Chris Ruggiero and Steve Silicato, in concert Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 pm at Widener University Alumni Auditorium, 1 University Place, Chester.

Donation is $25, which includes concert and refreshments and hors’ Douvres during intermission.

The event is Sponsored by CENTO, as well as Widener University and the groups of CIAO Delco: ARA Delco, ARA Delaware Valley, Columbus Memorial Association, Justinian Society and Societa Da Vinci, Sons and Daughters of Italy and the St. Anthony diPadova Society.

For tickets:

• Make checks payable to “ARA Delco” and mail to 528 Camelot Drive, POB 902, Brookhaven, PA 19015

• Venmo #Marie-DiMattia-1

• Call Nick Rapagnani at 610-212-9888, Al Greto at 610-637-3321 or Thomas Benedetti at 215-514-5964.

Crozer Health hosts Nursing recruitment fair in January

Crozer Health will host a recruitment fair in January for Nursing and Nursing support professionals so they can learn about a variety of open positions throughout the health system.

The fair will take place, 9 am to 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 12 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Blvd., Upland, in Clark Auditorium.

Leaders throughout the organization will be on hand to speak with the candidates about an array of opportunities available that include full-time, part-time, and per diem, as well as the benefits of working at Crozer Health. There will be free parking for all in Garage Two on Medical Center Boulevard.

Eligible candidates include: RNs, Nursing supervisors, LPNs, patient care techs, mobility assistants, patient sitters, surgical techs, patient transporters, emergency department techs and surgical techs. Candidates can submit their resume or RSVP at: https://forms.office.com/r/4aXQnegqWf

James Hallman Memorial Benefit planned in January

A James Hallman III Memorial Beef-and-Beer fundraiser is planned for 7 pm Friday, Jan. 13 at the Ballrooms at Boothwyn. Hallman was a firefighter and police officer who fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.

All proceeds will go to support his wife, Stephanie, and daughter, Charlotte.

Tickets are $40. The event will include raffles, silent auctions, 50/50, music and more.

Anyone who would like to purchase tickets, donate a raffle prize or sponsor a table at the event can contact Bailey Fuller 484-574-5378, Fran Priscopo 610-656-8430 or Ray Fuller 610-800-6832.

Those who cannot attend but would like to make a donation towards Charlotte Hallman’s education fund can do so via checks made payable to Stephanie Hallman, C/O Sun East Federal Credit Union 4500 Pennell Road, Aston, PA 19014. Everyone must be 21 or older to attend.

Delco Institute of Science presents expert from Space Weather Prediction Center

The 2022-23 Lecture Series for the Delaware County Institute of Science in Media is scheduled through May.

The monthly sessions will take place online via Zoom or in person. Sessions are free and open to anyone. Pre-registration is required for Zoom-only sessions. All talks begin at 7:30 pm

The next lecture, “Space Weather and Solar Storms: Updates from the NOAA/NWS Space Weather Prediction Center” will be a pre-recorded Zoom-only session, 7:30 pm Monday, Jan. 9.

Shawn Dahl, senior space weather forecaster at the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, will highlight the center, space weather activity, forecasting and potential impacts.

Space weather has become a concern for society due to its ability to disrupt or degrade certain types of communications and technologies.

Congressional and executive legislation has been passed to improve space weather science and forecasting because of the risk for an extreme space weather event to adversely affect Commerce and our way of life. Solar Cycle 25 is progressing, with solar maximum predicted to be around 2025.

The presentation’s intent is to inform participants about center operations, space weather storms, center forecasts, and primary concerns with regards to possible impacts, such as aviation, power grid, and space operations. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3Gnqozf

Readers can send community news and photos to Peg DeGrassa at [email protected]