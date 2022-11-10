Medaille’s Eric Metade Named MVP as Empire 8 Announces 2022 Men’s Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team
Men’s Soccer | 11/9/2022 10:48:40 AM
The Empire 8 Conference announced its 2022 Empire 8 Men’s Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Senior midfielder Eric Metade of Medaille University was named the Empire 8 Tournament Most Valuable Player. Metade patrolled the defensive midfield for the Mavericks and scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into the second overtime to lead Medaille to a 3-2 win over Utica in the Championship match on Saturday. On Thursday, Metade was a key contributor to Medaille’s semifinal win over Hartwick, as the Mavericks played the final 73 minutes of the game a man down. Metade was one of four Medaille student-athletes to earn All-Tournament Team honors.
2022 Empire 8 Men’s Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team
Rodrigo Fernandez, Jr., D, Hartwick
Jake Zona, Sr., F, Hartwick
Ander Castillo, So., F, Medaille
Rodrigo Fernandez, So., M, Medaille
Solomon Konesky, So., F, Medaille
Eric Metade, Sr., M, Medaille *
Justin Bonetto, Gr., M, St. John Fisher
Riley Rease, So., F, St. John Fisher
Cody Baker-Green, Jr., M, Utica
Kamer Lenio, Jr., D, Utica
Byamungu Mugushu, Jr., F, Utica
* Named Most Outstanding Player
