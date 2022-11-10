Medaille’s Eric Metade Named MVP as Empire 8 Announces 2022 Men’s Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team

Men’s Soccer | 11/9/2022 10:48:40 AM

The Empire 8 Conference announced its 2022 Empire 8 Men’s Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Senior midfielder Eric Metade of Medaille University was named the Empire 8 Tournament Most Valuable Player. Metade patrolled the defensive midfield for the Mavericks and scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into the second overtime to lead Medaille to a 3-2 win over Utica in the Championship match on Saturday. On Thursday, Metade was a key contributor to Medaille’s semifinal win over Hartwick, as the Mavericks played the final 73 minutes of the game a man down. Metade was one of four Medaille student-athletes to earn All-Tournament Team honors.

2022 Empire 8 Men’s Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team

Rodrigo Fernandez, Jr., D, Hartwick

Jake Zona, Sr., F, Hartwick

Ander Castillo, So., F, Medaille

Rodrigo Fernandez, So., M, Medaille

Solomon Konesky, So., F, Medaille

Eric Metade, Sr., M, Medaille *

Justin Bonetto, Gr., M, St. John Fisher

Riley Rease, So., F, St. John Fisher

Cody Baker-Green, Jr., M, Utica

Kamer Lenio, Jr., D, Utica

Byamungu Mugushu, Jr., F, Utica

* Named Most Outstanding Player

