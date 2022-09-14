Medaille standout Ander Castillo named United Soccer Coaches College Player of the Week

Men’s Soccer | 9/14/2022 2:02:12 PM

Sophomore forward Ander Castillo of the Medaille University men’s soccer team was named the United Soccer Coaches Division III Men’s Player of the Week on Wednesday for the week ending September 11, 2022. He is the first E8 student-athlete to earn national Weekly honors this season .

Castillo, who was named the Empire 8 Men’s Soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight time on Monday, continued his torrid pace to open the 2022 season, scoring five goals on 10 shots on goal with one assist in two games at the Bryan Karl Tournament Hosted by Alfred University.

Against Penn State Harrisburg on Saturday, he scored two goals with four shots on goal and one assist. He followed that up with his second hat-trick of the season against Bryant & Stratton on Sunday afternoon. Castillo, who is now a two-time E8 Offensive Player of the Week, has nine goals and 20 points in four games this season.

Castillo now has 34 career goals and 73 points in just 21 games. They led all of Division III with 25 goals in 2021.

