Medaille Standout Ander Castillo Named 2022 United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-America

Medaille University sophomore forward Ander Castillo was named a 2022 United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American selection. He is the fourth All-American in Medaille men’s soccer history and the 11th in Empire 8 history.

Castillo was previously named the 2022 Empire 8 Player of the Year and was a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Region selection.

A native of Bilbao, Spain, Castillo has enjoyed a tremendous season for the Mavericks, who won their first Empire 8 Championship in their first year as a league member on Nov. 5. He has set Empire 8 men’s soccer single-season records with 23 goals and 49 points in 2022. Those totals placed him in the top-five nationally in scoring. Castillo also fired 110 shots and recorded three game-winning goals. In league play. Castillo tallied seven goals and 15 points in seven games. He has also excelled in the postseason, with five goals in three games, including both Medaille goals in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

