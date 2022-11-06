Medaille Claims 2022 Empire 8 Men’s Soccer Championship with Dramatic Overtime Win over Utica

Men’s Soccer | 11/5/2022 10:22:29 PM

The Medaille University men’s soccer team (12-1-6) defeated the Utica Pioneers (8-9-2) 3-2 in an overtime thriller to capture the Empire 8 Championship. The Mavericks win the title in their first season as a member of the Empire 8 and will now be moving on to the NCAA DIII Men’s Soccer Tournament. The selection show will take place at 1:30 pm on Monday, November 7 which will indicate Medaille’s next opponent.

The Pioneers had a longer time of possession to start the first half, but that did not stop the Mavericks. Rodrigo Fernandez (Zaragoza, Spain) fired a corner kick across the box which Solomon Konesky (Buffalo, NY, Amherst) connected on with a header to put Medaille up 1-0 after fifteen minutes of play. Goalkeeper David Mighten (Nottingham, England, The Westbridgford) made two crucial saves before the Pioneers tied the score up 1-1 at 20:24. After battling the elements and twenty more minutes off the clock, Medaille Struck again. Bryce Koagel (West Monroe, NY, Paul V. Moore) launched a pass down field to Ander Castillo (Bilbao, Spain, Mater Dei Catholic) who beat the Utica goalkeeper one-on-one for a Maverick goal. The Mavs led 2-1 going into the half.

Mighten picked up another save to start the second half with Fernandez and Koagel each adding shots on goal. Soon after, the resilient Pioneer offense found a way and tied the score up 2-2 at 59:44. The Mavs brought the intensity the rest of the half putting five more shots on target. The half expired with each team sitting at two goals apiece.

The Maverick offense continued to pressure the Pioneers but were unsuccessful on all four of their shots. The Utica defense held strong until the Mavericks finally broke through five minutes into the second overtime. Koagel rocketed a shot that rebounded off the Pioneer goaltender. Eric Metade (Brampton, ON, St. Edmund Campion) controlled the rebounded shot and quickly fired it to the back of the net to put Medaille ahead 3-2. Metade’s goal ended up being the game-winner as the Mavs kept Utica off the scoreboard for the next five minutes. The Mavericks earned the Empire 8 Championship with a final score of 3-2 in overtime.

Metade was named the Empire 8 Championship Tournament Most Valuable Player and scored the game-winning goal. Castillo and Konesky each finished with one goal scored and three shots on goal. Fernandez and Koagel each earned an assist and Mighten finished with seven saves in the win.