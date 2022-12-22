Mecum Auctions hits 4,000-car Consignment goal for Kissimmee 2023

Last year, Dana Mecum declared that Mecum Kissimmee 2023 would play host to a record-setting 4,000 vehicles. Slated for a January 4-15 return to Osceola Heritage Park, Mecum Kissimmee 2023 has officially reached that goal with the Consignment of its 4,000th vehicle: a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F158.1).

From the original auction in 2004 that took place beneath a single tent and reached just $4 million in total sales, the annual Mecum Kissimmee auction has grown to consume all available Acres at Osceola Heritage Park and, in 2022, achieved a world-record $217 million in sales to become the first-ever live Collector car auction to exceed $200 million. The auction also set a company single-day record of $72 million on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

More than 30 private collections comprising 530-plus vehicles — more than 430 of which will be offered at no reserve — plus 1,200 lots of Road Art are currently consigned to Mecum Kissimmee 2023. Noted consignments from The Rick Grant III Estate Collection include a 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Centerseat (Lot K151.1), 1959 BMW 507 Roadster (Lot K147) and a 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster, CSX2516 (Lot K145), to name a few. The 50-lot collection includes a variety of well-preserved classic sports cars from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Austin-Healey, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Bugatti and more.

