Meck County to present new plan with goal of ending violence in community – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County leaders are trying a new approach toward ending violence in the county.

On Tuesday night, County Manager Dena Diorio will present what she calls “The Way Forward” to county commissioners.

Included in the plan are several different approaches on how to address violence and ways to prevent it. “The Way Forward” is focused on reducing the number of murders in the county. It outlines where violence happens, who it affects and the leading causes behind it.

At last check, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the Homicide rate is still climbing, with 92 homicides so far in Charlotte this year.

“The Way Forward” outlines five strategies to slow that trend. One of those is giving services that address physical and mental health to those at higher risk of violence. Another strategy includes teaming up with community organizations.

Team Up Connections is a Charlotte nonprofit that works with at-risk kids. Channel 9 spoke with its president about the importance of having a network of support for young people.

“If the parents are not prepared to help these kids and to educate the kids in the right way, the kids are left on their own,” said Darryl Sturdivant.

The other three ideas put forth in the plan are to give job opportunities to those at higher risk of violence, provide resources to encourage Safer and healthier neighborhoods, and for public and private partners to team up to address violence.

Sturdivant explained how his nonprofit steps in to help kids and teens.

“The kids are going to be misguided. They’re going to receive information from people who don’t have their best interests at hand,” he said. “And the kids just need help right now. And Team Up Connections is here to provide that.”

