Mechanicville boys’ soccer looks to add another game to its extended unbeaten streak
There is only one Wasaren League game remaining on the Mechanicville boys’ soccer schedule for the 2022 season. If the Red Raiders can defeat visiting Greenwich Wednesday, it would be the latest extension of an incredible streak of success for the program in league play.
Mechanicville, the state’s top-ranked Class B squad, holds a mark of 75 wins and one tie in Wasaren League play since dropping a league contest dating back six years. The team’s last loss in Wasaren League action came in October 2016.