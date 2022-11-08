Mechanicville boys’ soccer has proven to be difficult to score on in 2022
MECHANICVILLE — Subtracting 94 goals from a previous season’s high school soccer roster often means the entire Offensive contingent graduated. In the case of the Mechanicville boys’ soccer team, Andrew Kraszewski and Wyqie Aguda each departed from a 2021 Squad and that duo tallied 94 of the squad’s 171 goals.
As Massive of a loss as it is subtracting two such gifted Offensive players, Mechanicville also had to replace all three of its starting Defenders in front of returning starting goalie Dylan Raucci. This season’s unit comprised of senior sweeper Fen Egan, sophomore left back Mark Pingelski and sophomore right back Cruz Goverski have melded together with Raucci into a force that even they and Coach Mike Ciulla could not have imagined Entering practice in August.