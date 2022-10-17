Mealworms make a meal out of plastic artwork

Now, the meadow is not used for any purpose, other than as an occasional art site through the artist residency. It was there that Haynes gathered plastic for his mealworms, an expanded polystyrene commonly known as Styrofoam.

For “Field of Preflection” (an invented word suggesting a prequel to an ecologically remediated Field of Reflection), Haynes carefully recreated the toxic meadow, carving formed insulation into life-size flowers, stems, and blades of grass. The artificial meadow is on a low platform built with plexiglass sides.

Then, the day before “Eco/Systems: Gather” opened on October 13, they released 10,000 mealworms into “Preflection” and a similar sculpture “To Become Prosperous,” made with plastic coolers sourced from a fish shop in Chinatown.

The plexiglass sides prevent the mealworms from escaping. In a few weeks they will start turning into adult beetles. Like a sand Mandala made to exist only temporarily, Haynes’ carved meadow will be reduced to something resembling earth.

Haynes also added some sliced ​​potatoes and a generous layer of rolled oats, for nutrition. Although mealworms will eat polystyrene, to them it is literally junk food.

“They can’t survive on it,” they said. “There’s no nutritional value.”

Haynes is also exhibiting paintings made with mealworms. He uses his canvases, while still wet with thin layers of acrylic paint, to take impressions of mealworm trails after they have consumed plastic.

The result is a highly textured painting that acts as an abstract map.

“It’s recording of an existing phenomenon, documenting it,” Haynes said. “That all adds to this idea of ​​landscape, which is really what the paintings are about for me.”

The exhibition “Gather” is the second and final phase of the Asian Arts Initiative’s “Eco/Systems” project, inviting artists to show work informed by environmental concerns.