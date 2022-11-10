Meadowbrook Headlines All-District 12 volleyball selections

A highly successful volleyball season by Meadowbrook High that landed the Lady Colts in the OHSAA Division III Final Four was recognized with the recent release of the District 12 All-Star selections.

Meadowbrook swept the top honors with senior Camden Black being tabbed with D-III Player of the Year honors, while head Coach Kelly Zehnder was named D-III Coach of the Year.

Joining Black as unanimous Picks on the First Team were teammates Ella Jefferis and Megan Devillez along with Buckeye Trail senior Josie Creighton.

Second team honors in D-III went to Lady Colts’ Karly Launder and Kendyl Cannon, along with Buckeye Trail’s Anna McVicker.

Division III Honorable Mention honorees were Mylee Arnold and Taylor Sichina of Meadowbrook, Kaydence Starr and Kayliegh Abrams of Buckeye Trail, Marlee Collins and Taisia ​​Riggs of Crooksville, Rebecca Strunk and Olivia Drabik of West Muskingum.

In Division I-II selections, a trio of Muskingum Valley League standouts were unanimous selections to the First Team with Tri-Valley’s Eva Dittmar, New Lexington’s Jerilynn Koehler and Sheridan’s Jamisyn Stinson all honored.

Also receiving First Team Nods were Cambridge’s Ryan Dunning, John Glenn’s Hannah DeMattio, Lauren Blair and Emma Briggs, New Lexington’s Lizzie Ellis, Sheridan’s Alexis Bradley and Alyssa Ward, Tri-Valley’s Lexi Howe and Morgan’s Ashtyn Filkins.

Union Local took top honors in Division I-II with Torre Kildow named Player of the Year, and Kaye Sechrest selected as Coach of the Year.

Second Team honors went to Cambridge’s Kylie Taylor, Ingrid Dittmar of Tri-Valley, along with New Lexington’s Nora DuPerow, Morgan’s Jensen Peyton, Sheridan’s Rilyn Reedy and John Glenn’s Emma Dolan.

Honorable Mention Picks in Division I-II included Kara Fields and Aleea Musselman of John Glenn, Olivia McPeek and Rachel Jarvis of Maysville, Evelyn Newton and Chloe Baker of Morgan, Trinity Cook and Abby Wilson of New Lexington, Aleigha Busse and Olivia Winland of Philo , Nora Saffell and Reagan Davis of Sheridan, Annika Collet and Sami Cameron of Tri-Valley and Malena Derwacter and Kady Winland of Zanesville.

In Division IV, Rosecrans’ Ella Lambert and Lexi Oldfield received Honorable Mention.

The District 12 All-Star game will be held Sunday, at Union Local starting at 2:30 pm