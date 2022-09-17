Meadowbrook Golf Course expansion plans are subject of hearing Tuesday – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

Owner plans 96 RV sites, other upgrades

With plans for 96 recreational vehicle sites, walking trails, a pool, fitness center and more, the 217-acre Meadowbrook Golf Course in Green Creek could soon be taking advantage of an emerging trend of coupling RV travel with golf amenities.

Owned by the Deck family since 1963, the course has faced a challenging environment over the past dozen years and the owners had “to explore new opportunities in order to continue operating our business.”

They identified the growth of the RV market as an opportunity to expand and diversify.

In 2020, Paul Deck applied for a Conditional use permit to develop and operate an RV park and camp business at the golf course.

The Board of Adjustment is holding a public hearing on Deck’s 2022 request for a special use permit to update the plans. It will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5 pm in the R. Jay Foster Hall in the Womack Building, to conduct an evidentiary hearing on the request. Neighbors in the vicinity of the course received hearing notification letters recently.

Plans call for three phases of site development. Phase 1 will have 29 RV sites, followed by Phase 2 which has 43 planned sites. Phases 1 and 2 are located in an area called Hilltop, which is adjacent to the current clubhouse. Phase 3 will contain 24 RV sites and will be located across Poors Ford Rd. from the entrance to the golf course.

The estimated cost of the project is $600,000, according to the application form filed with the Board of Adjustment. In a presentation submitted with the course’s original application, plans call for a patio beside each RV site. RVs must be less than 12 years old, and a minimum of 18 feet. No long-term rentals will be allowed and no mobile homes are part of the project. Quiet time will be observed from 10 pm to 7 am

Other future amenities include a pool, bathhouses, additional walking trails, an equestrian trail, fitness center, expansion of the driving range, and a new hole #9.