MEAC to Present 2022 Football Offensive, Defensive Players of the Year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Dec. 5, 2022 – For the sixth year, the National Football Foundation (NFF) is partnering with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to reveal the league’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the events surrounding the 64th Annual NFF Annual Awards Dinner, which will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at the Bellagio Resort & Casino Las Vegas.

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills will make the announcement at 10:18 am PST on Tuesday during the NFF Annual Awards Press Conference, which will be televised on ESPN3 via this link. She will be joined by the two recipients.

Presented annually since 1971, the MEAC football players of the year Awards are voted on by the MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors.

How to Cover the Events :

For information on covering the Awards Dinner or press conference as members of the media, visit NFF Media Central. Both the media, as well as fans, can watch the entire press conference on ESPN3, including the MEAC presentations as well as the presentation of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class (10:35 am PST).

The Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas:

The 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas will take place the evening of Dec. 6 from 7 pm to 10 pm PST, featuring the induction of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class; the presentation of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments®; the bestowing of the 33rd NFF William V. Campbell Trophy® to college football’s top scholar-athlete; the presentation of the NFF Major Awards to Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart (Toner Award) and the Voice of Indiana Hoosiers Don Fischer (Schenkel Award); and recognition of the NFF Legacy Award recipients Bob Bowlsby (Former Big 12 Conference Commissioner), Tom Burnett (Former Southland Conference Commissioner), Dr. Dennis Thomas (Former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner), Craig Thompson (Outgoing Mountain West Conference Commissioner) and Bob Vecchione (Outgoing NACDA Chief Executive Officer).

ESPN3 will stream the NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas live, beginning at 7 pm PST via this link.

Finalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy ® and Members of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments :

The Winner of The William V. Campbell Trophy® will be announced live between 7:20 and 8 pm PST during the Dinner Ceremony feed on ESPN3. The finalists, comprised of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments®, include Jack Campbell (Iowa); Anders Carlson (Auburn); Jake Chisholm (Dayton); Nicholas D’Ambrose (Chicago [IL]); Ryan Greenhagen (Fordham); Oso Ifesinachukwu (Yale); Ahofitu Maka (UTSA); Adrian Martinez (Kansas State); Peter Oliver (Holy Cross); Walter Rouse (Stanford); Austin Stidham (Troy); Julius Wilkerson (Wayne State [MI]); Austin Williams (Mississippi State); JR Woods (Johns Hopkins [MD]); and Michael Wozniak (Saint John’s [MN]).

About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 52nd year of intercollegiate competition with the 2022-23 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically Black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.