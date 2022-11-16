MEAC Announces Volleyball Academic Honors

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 16, 2022–The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2022 Volleyball All-Academic Selections, honoring 64 student-athletes from the conference’s eight institutions who achieved academic success during the 2021-22 academic year.

MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.

Morgan State would place 11 players on the list Melanie Battle , Makila Billingsley , Trinity Carruthers , London Coles , Kayla Gaddy-Middleton , Gabriela Hiciano , Justice Jackson , Mackenzie Jefferson , Tyasia McDuffie , Jourdan Page , Alyssa Sampson .

“I want to congratulate our Women’s volleyball student-athletes for maintaining a 3.0 or better grade point average,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “The Ultimate goal is to develop and graduate our student-athletes to be productive citizens in our society, and success in the classroom is as important, if not more so, as what happens on the court.”

Listed below are the 2022 Volleyball All-Academic honorees (by institutions):

Coppin State (6)

Ahzhi Coleman

Miajavon Coleman

Genesis Hernandez

Ashley Roman

Paola Cate

Andrea Tsvetanova

Delaware State (7)

Elvira Agato

Malgorzata Andersohn

Jasmal Cruz

Alayna Lacy

Alondra Maldonado

Valeria Otero

Destiny Stewart

Howard (14)

Essence Bell

Jennifer Bolden

Ariel Finch

Maya Gerlach

Taylor Johnson

Grace Metcalf

Amari Patterson

Alex Smith

Kendall Smith

Colleen Temple

Tamar Wells

Ana Williams

Bria Woodard

Cimone Woodard

Maryland Eastern Shore (7)

Derionah Abner

Sophia Chacon

Alexis Lee

Sydney Morris

Yazmyn Stewart

Romina Vacca

Charlize Williams

Morgan State (11)

Melanie Battle

Makila Billingsley

Trinity Carruthers

London Coles

Kayla Gaddy-Middleton

Gabriela Hiciano

Justice Jackson

Mackenzie Jefferson

Tyasia McDuffie

Jourdan Page

Alyssa Sampson

Norfolk State (8)

Myleah Carter

Alondra Hernandez

Kylah Hunter

Adlene Jideofor

Calyca Jones

Sierra Jones

Nicole Rodriguez

Shonte Seale

North Carolina Central (5)

Kennedy Clark

Loren Johnson

Alyssa Pieh

Abby Vacha

Lejla Viteskic

South Carolina State (6)

Siela Ave

Chelsea Cole

Delaney Davis

Semira Fields

Kiarra Rosales

Elisha Thompson

