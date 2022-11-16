MEAC Announces Volleyball Academic Honors
NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 16, 2022–The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2022 Volleyball All-Academic Selections, honoring 64 student-athletes from the conference’s eight institutions who achieved academic success during the 2021-22 academic year.
MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.
Morgan State would place 11 players on the list Melanie Battle, Makila Billingsley, Trinity Carruthers, London Coles, Kayla Gaddy-Middleton, Gabriela Hiciano, Justice Jackson, Mackenzie Jefferson, Tyasia McDuffie, Jourdan Page, Alyssa Sampson.
“I want to congratulate our Women’s volleyball student-athletes for maintaining a 3.0 or better grade point average,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “The Ultimate goal is to develop and graduate our student-athletes to be productive citizens in our society, and success in the classroom is as important, if not more so, as what happens on the court.”
Listed below are the 2022 Volleyball All-Academic honorees (by institutions):
Coppin State (6)
Ahzhi Coleman
Miajavon Coleman
Genesis Hernandez
Ashley Roman
Paola Cate
Andrea Tsvetanova
Delaware State (7)
Elvira Agato
Malgorzata Andersohn
Jasmal Cruz
Alayna Lacy
Alondra Maldonado
Valeria Otero
Destiny Stewart
Howard (14)
Essence Bell
Jennifer Bolden
Ariel Finch
Maya Gerlach
Taylor Johnson
Grace Metcalf
Amari Patterson
Alex Smith
Kendall Smith
Colleen Temple
Tamar Wells
Ana Williams
Bria Woodard
Cimone Woodard
Maryland Eastern Shore (7)
Derionah Abner
Sophia Chacon
Alexis Lee
Sydney Morris
Yazmyn Stewart
Romina Vacca
Charlize Williams
Morgan State (11)
Melanie Battle
Makila Billingsley
Trinity Carruthers
London Coles
Kayla Gaddy-Middleton
Gabriela Hiciano
Justice Jackson
Mackenzie Jefferson
Tyasia McDuffie
Jourdan Page
Alyssa Sampson
Norfolk State (8)
Myleah Carter
Alondra Hernandez
Kylah Hunter
Adlene Jideofor
Calyca Jones
Sierra Jones
Nicole Rodriguez
Shonte Seale
North Carolina Central (5)
Kennedy Clark
Loren Johnson
Alyssa Pieh
Abby Vacha
Lejla Viteskic
South Carolina State (6)
Siela Ave
Chelsea Cole
Delaney Davis
Semira Fields
Kiarra Rosales
Elisha Thompson
About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 52nd yearn.d year of intercollegiate competition with the 2022-23 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.
