“Me and the Young Fella Clowning..”: 5’3 NBA Veteran Resurfaces Rare Stephen Curry Photo With a Hilarious Message

The past era of basketball had a common theme, a massive frame. Players came in tall and centers ran the NBA. However, as the game has developed, the dominance of stature is slowly overtaken by sheer skill. In the history of basketball, a few Legends have been born who were not intimidated by their height. One of them sits on top of the throne, his name, Stephen Curry.

As the Golden State Warriors Dynasty took flight once again, the Baby Face Assassin led the way. A main Finals MVP conquest, Steph Curry solidified his legacy. His defining show against the Boston Celtics made the Finals a one-sided affair. In addition to his fourth championship, Curry also made history by becoming the all-time leading three-point shooter.

The entire world might know about how Curry defied the stereotype of huge stature. However, before him, another man made headlines, Muggsy Bogues. And the 5’3″ Legend once caught up with the two-time league MVP.

The time Stephen Curry met the smallest player in NBA history

In 1987, the NBA witnessed history. Bogues entered with the 12th pick as the shortest player of all time. Standing at just 5 feet 3 inches, the Charlotte Hornets Legends overachieved in every way enjoying a 14-season-long career. The iconic player stood against the likes of Michael Jordan and other NBA legends. Averaging over 10 assists twice in his career and even intercepting the passing lanes, Bogues never let size dictate his legacy.

And there came a time when he witnessed another short player break NBA records. Sharing a picture with Curry, Bogues and him appeared to have laughed. Running under the heart over height tag, Bogues looked back at his meeting with the reigning Finals MVP. The Veteran said, “Great picture of me and the young fella clowning a few years ago. Always love watching your greatness.”

Standing at 6’2″, Curry started a similar path. Coming out of Davidson, the four-time Champion was scrawny. In his early days, Stephen Curry became a victim of a plethora of ankle injuries. However, they never lost faith. Moving forward through the scrutiny, the basketball world would soon witness a revolution. Curry single-handedly led an entire generation to follow his way of basketball. Shooting the ball from all over the court, his style took control.

Steph Curry never saw a weakness in his relatively small stature. Becoming a walking record breaker, the 34-year-old is now heading into the season ready to defend his title. Do you think the three-point king of the NBA will keep the rule of the Warriors alive? Let us know your views in the comments below.