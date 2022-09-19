ME AND MY GOLF SHOWCASE THE BREAKING BALL PUTTING MAT™ WITH A BRAND-NEW PRODUCT VIDEO

Industry acclaimed golf coaches Piers Ward and Andy Proudman, better-known as Me And My Golf have now officially launched their Revolutionary training aid range, and to coincide with this, have released a brand-new video that shows Golfers the full extent of The Breaking Ball Putting Mat™.

The Breaking Ball Putting Mat™ has been recognized by Trusted independent golf consumer brand MyGolfSpy, coming 1st in the features and ease of use categories and winning ‘Most Innovative Putting Mat’ in their Best Indoor Putting Greens 2022 buyers guide.

Additionally, it has been acknowledged by golf news and review Specialists Golf Monthly, that “it will become one of the best golf training aids for Golfers looking to improve their putting”.

The Breaking Ball Putting Mat™ is now available worldwide, and significantly, the exclusive training videos included with the product are subtitled in multiple languages ​​including French, German and Korean. This enables Golfers around the world to understand the Lessons created by Piers and Andy, as they strive to provide the most convenient training products to help all golfers.

All products in the Me And My Golf range, including The Breaking Ball Putting Mat™, are now available at Retailers worldwide and shop.meandmygolf.com

About Me And My Golf

Me and My Golf is focused on providing accessible, affordable and tour level quality Lessons to players of all skill levels. They have a community of over 1.5 million followers across all social channels, making them the World’s #1 digital coaching platform.

Me And My Golf’s current partners include, TaylorMade Golf, Adidas Golf, Audemars Piguet, Audi, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Arccos and FlightScope.

Piers Ward and Andy Proudman are also coaches to 2-time European Tour Winner and PGA Tour Member Aaron Rai.

