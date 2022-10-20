MDI Senior Recognition Night for Golf, Boys Soccer and Cross Country [PHOTOS]

Prior to the MDI-Ellsworth Boys Soccer game the MDI Athletic Department took time to Honor the Seniors and their parents on the Golf, Boys Soccer and Cross Country Teams.

Senior Recognition Night is a bittersweet event. Here’s what is read at the MDI Night

On behalf of the MDI Athletic Sports Boosters I would like to take this opportunity to recognize the Seniors and their parents from the ______ programs. To the parents: I would like to offer a sincere “thank-you”. Your lives have revolved around practices, home and away contests, rescheduled events and the list goes on and on. Your patience, commitment and support of the MDI Athletic’s programs are very much appreciated.

To our seniors: You have provided outstanding leadership, dedication and sportsmanship to your underclassman as well as the Island community. i would like to wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavours.

Thanks to Walter Churchill who was there and took these photos for the families, school and community!