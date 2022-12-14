McNeese Women’s basketball prepares for in-state Matchup with UL Monroe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – It hasn’t exactly been the start to the season the McNeese Cowgirls had hoped for as they sit at 2-6 with just three non-conference games remaining before Southland Conference play begins on December 31st, but in terms of the Cowgirls’ 2-6 record, it isn’t exactly a surprise either.

McNeese had some tough matchups to start the season as they were on the road at Illinois, Bradley, Ohio State, and Xavier, losing all four games by a combined 153 points, but Wednesday’s game is an opportunity for McNeese to start turning that around before conference play begins in just over two weeks.

“Yeah I think we know it’s a big in-state Rival game and I think we approached that last year the same way, we talked about Coach coming back but it’s more so for us the in-state rival, I think that’s the big key for us and showing that we can be one of the better teams in the state and we do have players that can compete against any of those teams and we showed that last year in a couple of games but we need to step up again this year and prove that” said head Coach Lynn Kennedy on Wednesday’s Showdown with in-state Rival Louisiana Monroe.

Last year the Cowgirls fared well against the Warhawks as they beat them 81-54, but both teams have changed quite a bit ahead of this year’s showdown, but they’re also pretty similar to one another. McNeese enters Wednesday’s Matchup with a record of 2-6, while UL-Monroe enters with a record of 3-5.

Wednesday’s game is one of McNeese’s final three games against non-conference opponents, and head Coach Lynn Kennedy is hoping to see a bit more out of his team as non-conference play wraps up, and believes there is one key that stands above the rest that could help the Cowgirls come out with a win on Wednesday.

“You know moving forward, we’re going to play hard, we’ve got to put it all together, I think our experience will start to show, especially in like games and not the guarantee games, we’ve got to shoot the ball better, so kind of keying in on a couple of points, if we rebound well tomorrow, we’ve got a good shot of winning.”

Additionally, Coach Kennedy is hoping to see his team improve in a variety of areas as the season progresses in hopes of being a more competitive, and more complete team. “We need to start shooting the ball better, we need to start rebounding better, we need to start playing better defense, so we’ve kind of been at a tough spot this year with our non-conference so it’s kind of nice to be at home again and to take that turn after Finals and be ready for this game.”

Wednesday’s game against UL-Monroe will tip off at 7:00pm in the Legacy Center.

