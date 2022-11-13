McNeese Volleyball is headed to the post-season after finishing the regular season with a win

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – It was senior day for the McNeese Cowgirls volleyball team as they took on the Lamar University Cardinals.

Lizzy Low served the ball for the Cowgirls to get the game underway. Although there was some back and forth between the Cowgirls and Cardinals, the first set point went to the Cowgirls.

The next two sets then went to Lamar, putting the Cowgirls behind early, but McNeese responded sending the game into a fifth set.

The Cowgirls took control early and didn’t look back winning the set 15-9 and defeating Lamar three sets to two.

McNeese finished the regular season winning 12 of their last 15 games.

Head Coach Sasha Karelov said this win was a move in the right direction heading into the post season.

“It means a lot and feels really good. Senior day comes with a lot of emotions, we have seven Seniors which is a big class. To be able to finish it out even though we didn’t play our best means the world,” Sasha Karelov said.

Fifth year senior Kendall Glueck described the atmosphere of what may be her final game.

“I always feel like pretty surreal. This is my fifth year. Knowing this is probably the last time I’ll ever play in this gym it’s really emotional, but so excited to come out with a win,” Glueck said.

