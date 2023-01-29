McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – The McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls were in action on Saturday as they took on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders.

The Cowgirls opened up the day as they were looking to move up the Southland Conference standings ladder as they took on the top team in the entire conference.

Early on, the Islanders would grab the lead off some impressive shooting as they took a 20 to 12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and then went on to expand that lead as they went into the Locker room with a ten point lead over the Cowgirls.

In the second half, McNeese would try to mount a comeback as Divine Tanks would hit a key midrange jump shot to make it only a six point lead for Texas A&M-CC. After that though the Cowgirls wouldn’t get any closer as the Islanders would extend their lead to over 20 points on their way to a 78-61 win over the Cowgirls.

The Cowboys then hit the floor after trying to end a six game conference losing streak against the reigning Southland Conference tournament champions.

The Cowboys made sure to get Christian Shumate involved early, as he finished with a team high 15 points on the night. The Islanders would get a huge first half performance from Trey Tennyson as he hit a plethora of three point shots to give Texas A&M-CC a 46-40 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Cowboys would mount together a solid run as Johnathan Massie got into the lane to finish a key layup that cut the Islanders lead to 4. Texas A&M-CC would regroup though as they would separate from the Cowboys off some strong play from Isaac Mushila as he finished with a game high 23 points.

In the end, the Cowboys would come up short losing 83-72.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action Thursday as they will be at home for a big rivalry matchup against Lamar.

The Women’s game will tip-off at 5:00 pm and then the men will follow shortly after.

