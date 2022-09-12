McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior night

Junior midfielder Peyton McNamara scored twice in the first half Sunday, helping the No. 22 Buckeyes earn a 2-1 win over Kent State on senior night.

McNamara picked up a pair of goals for the second time in four games as Ohio State (5-1-1) held off the Golden Flashes (0-5-2) to earn its second win in three contests.

“I just knew we had to put them away early, get a couple in early, so I just tried my best to get as close to the goal as I could,” McNamara said. “My teammates all helped me get there, so I couldn’t have done it without them.”

McNamara opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the ninth minute. She ran into the penalty box and kicked the ball through the middle for the score.

The Norwalk, Connecticut, native found the back of the net again in the 17th minute as McNamara maneuvered her way past Kent State senior goalkeeper Sarah Melén and recorded her second goal of the first half.

McNamara played in five games last season before an ankle injury cut her campaign short, but head coach Lori Walker-Hock said the third-year midfielder has progressed well in her return so far this year.

“She’s really been working hard to get back to a place where she’s able to contribute a lot of minutes for us,” Walker-Hock said. “I think she’s really finally finding her form.”

Ohio State tallied 12 shots, including four on goal. Senior forward Emma Sears recorded a game-high five shots across 88 minutes of play.

The Buckeyes limited the Golden Flashes to two shots in the second half, allowing six overall and four on goal.

Kent State capitalized in the 20th minute, as sophomore defender Tori Copfer scored her first goal of the season after taking an assist from sophomore midfielder Alisa Arthur. It marked the Golden Flashes’ second goal of the season and first since their season opener Aug. 18.

Nonconference Roundup

Ohio State rounded out its seven-game nonconference slate, going 4-0 on the road and holding then-No. 18 Texas A&M to a scoreless draw Sept. 4.

The Buckeyes have notched back-to-back wins after defeating Brown 3-2 Thursday, which saw them score three goals in the first half and record 17 shots.

“Something that we’re working on is just building relationships on all sides of the field with defenders, midfielders or forwards,” Sears said. “We have a system of play that we’re trying to stick to going into conference play so that we can tear apart teams on offense as well as defense.”

Protecting the net

Graduate goalkeeper Kat Robinson played in all 90 minutes against Kent State for the first time this season. Robinson and freshman goalkeeper Molly Pritchard evenly split duties during all six games so far.

Robinson saved two shots against the Golden Flashes, including one in the 86th minute during which Kent State freshman midfielder Taylor English kicked the ball to the bottom-right of the net.

“Really, just the final seconds is kind of when we have to dig in,” Robinson said. “It’s a whole team effort, and my team was putting themselves out on the line, so it was my turn to do the same.”

Senior day Celebrations

Ohio State recognized eight Buckeyes before the game as the program held senior day during the final nonconference game of the season.

Forwards Kayla Fischer, Sears and Emaly Vatne along with Defenders Talani Barnett, Kitty Jones-Black, Olivia Sensky, midfielder Maddy Lowe and Robinson participated in the pregame ceremony.

“Leading into conference play, we wanted to come off of a win,” Sears said. “There wasn’t a better night to do it than senior night, so it meant a lot to all of us as seniors.”

The Buckeyes will next begin Big Ten play Sept. 18 when they travel to Rutgers.