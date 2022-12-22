McMillian Hits 1,000 Career Points in Women’s Basketball Loss Wednesday

Next Game: at Middle Tennessee 12/29/2022 | 7:00 p.m December 29 (Thu) / 7:00 p.m at Middle Tennessee History

DAVIDSON, NC – Charlotte’s Jada McMillian scored her 1,000th career point late in the first quarter Wednesday during the Niners’ 68-55 loss at Davidson to wrap up the non-conference schedule.

“It’s always important for us to come out and set the tone,” said Head Coach Cara Consuegra . “We wanted to try and control the pace of this game which we did really well in the first quarter. We have a lot of work to do. Today as soon as things got tough, we didn’t display the HEART and toughness that our program is known for. We have to be Tougher than we were today and that’s more important than anything else that we work to improve on.”

QUICK START AND 1,000 POINTS

Charlotte (5-5) got off to a 7-0 start on Wednesday with a jumper and triple from Dazia Lawrence before McMillian made her march towards 1,000 career points with a bucket two minutes in. After another quick basket gave Lawrence seven quick points, McMillian followed with the next four to cross over 1,000 points in her career with a long-range jumper at the 3:11 mark of the opening quarter. Mya McGraw added a late layup as the Niners carried a 15-7 lead after 10.

Consuegra is McMillian Achieving 1,000 Career Points

“I’m happy for her, it’s a huge accomplishment to score 1,000 points, especially someone like her who honestly we would prefer her to pass than shoot, so to be able to see her accomplish that says a lot about her overall ability to play the game. She’s going to leave her mark as one of the best players to ever play at Charlotte.”

SECOND QUARTER SURGE

Davidson (6-7) made a second quarter surge to cut the lead down to 32-20 at the break with a 23-point quarter, 14 of those from Elle Sutphin. Free throws from McMillian and McGraw got the second going for the Niners followed by a couple of three-pointers off the bench by Tamia Davis . More points from the Charity stripe from Tracey Hueston and McMillian came before and after Lawrence’s final two points in an 11-point half giving the visitors a 32-30 lead at the half. Charlotte shot 48% through the first 20 minutes opening at 54% in the first quarter while the defense held the Wildcats to 35% in the first half.

TRYING TO STOP THE MOMENTUM

After a couple of quick baskets to open the third which gave Davidson their first lead of the day, McGraw tied it up with a second-chance layup for a 34-34 contest. McGraw snapped a 7-0 run by the Wildcats with another couple of points in the paint before McMillian and Lawrence added the others as Charlotte trailed by 10 through three.

AS CLOSE AS SEVEN

The Niners seemed to get momentum back on their side nearly three minutes into the fourth cutting a then 11-point deficit down to seven after two McGraw free throws and a turnaround jumper by Lawrence for a 55-48 game. The Wildcats quickly pushed the lead back to 12 with McMillian, Lawrence and Keanna Rembert providing the late scoring in Wednesday’s defeat.

BOX SCORE

After shooting just 20% in the opening quarter, Davidson shot at least 43% in each of the final three periods, knocking down 10 triples in their home win. The Niners shot 48% in the first half carrying that two-point lead into the break, but Davidson used a 64% third and 54% second half to rally for the win. Lawrence led the Niners with 17 points, McMillian added 14 while McGraw tied a career-high with 12 points, set Monday in the win vs. UAB, and tied another with all three team blocks.

TIME FOR A BREAK

Charlotte will now take several days off for the Christmas holiday before getting back into and remaining in Conference USA play for the rest of the season. The toughest road trip of the year begins next Thursday when the Niners travel to Middle Tennessee followed by Louisiana Tech on New Year’s Eve.