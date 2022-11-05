McMichael beats Camden County in 4 sets to win the school’s first volleyball championship

— McMichael has his first NC High School Athletic Association volleyball championship, and so does the state’s all-time leader in wins.

Marty Woods’ 776th win was the sweetest as the Phoenix defeated Camden County 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19) to win the NC High School Athletic Association 2A Championship on Saturday at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

Woods had not won a state championship in her 44 years, finishing runner-up two seasons ago in her only other appearance.

McMichael (37-3) pulled it off in difficult fashion, having dropped the first set with Camden County (25-3) and winning three straight sets to close out the Bruins.

Camden County took a back-and-forth first set 25-23, but McMichael rebounded in a strong way with a 25-20 second set in which they led 9-0 to start.

When the second set also went to McMichael, 25-16, the Phoenix had taken all momentum, which led to the 25-19 fourth set.

It was the second straight year the Bruins had made it to the final, finishing runner-up last season.

Prior to the game, Camden County’s Peyton Carver and McMichael’s Anna Casto were named NCHSAA sportsmanship award winners for their respective schools.