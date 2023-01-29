McMichael beats Camden County in 4 sets to win the school’s first volleyball championship

— McMichael has his first NC High School Athletic Association volleyball championship, and so does the state’s all-time leader in wins.

Marty Woods’ 776th win was the sweetest as the Phoenix defeated Camden County 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19) to win the NC High School Athletic Association 2A Championship on Saturday at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

Woods had not previously won a state championship in her 44 years, finishing runner-up two seasons ago in her only other appearance.

She could go out on top, but she’s already ruled that out. Get ready for Year 45 next season.

“My life has been filled with the most beautiful memories. They say ‘Well, when are you going to get out?’ and I say I don’t have an answer for that. When I stop loving kids I guess, which is probably not going to happen,” Woods said. “I never thought about this as ‘Well we’re going to win a state championship together and then that’s it for me. I don’t think I’m finished yet. As long as I love the game and love the students, I I’m still here.”

McMichael (37-3) dropped the opening set to Camden County (25-3) and had to take the long road en route to the program’s first championship.

Camden County took a back-and-forth first set 25-23, but McMichael rebounded in a strong way with a 25-20 second set in which they led 9-0 to start.

When the second set also went to McMichael, 25-16, the Phoenix had taken all momentum, which led to the 25-19 fourth set.

Winning MVP for McMichael was sophomore setter Bianka Sola, who added 11 digs to her 39 assists.

With her pinpoint passing, Jenna Rosenbaum had 17 kills and Zoey Bradford added 10. Defensively, Jada Johnson had 17 digs, Kacey Gore had 24, and Rosenbaum had 13.

“All season long we have been talking about how this team is different. I’ve been doing this 44 years, and we’ve had good teams but never a truly team atmosphere like we have right now,” Woods said. “They are supportive, they work hard, they go to practice, they make us smile every day. Now, do they do everything perfect? ​​Absolutely not. But they’re willing to learn every time they step in that gym for us and as coaches we are truly blessed to have been a part of this journey with them.”

It was the second straight year the Bruins had made it to the final, finishing runner-up last season.

Camden only had four players on the bench, carrying a roster of 10 all season. At the state championships, there were 12 chairs set up for the team that it did not need.

Getting here — without a libero in the lineup — was a feat in and of itself. Instead, all six players dove for balls and kept points alive much longer than expected. Adisyn Russell had 20 digs, Carlyn Tanis had 17, Tessa Dodson had 16, Peyton Carver had 15, and Tessa Forehand had 12.

Tanis had 15 kills and Carver had 28 assists.

“From the get-go, they played together as a team,” Camden County Coach Ashley Miller said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their body or dive on the floor or work extremely hard, not for their point, but for their team’s point, and I think that sets us apart from other teams.”

Prior to the game, Carver and McMichael’s Anna Casto were named NCHSAA sportsmanship award winners for their respective schools.