McLeod named SC Mr. Football

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Xavier McLeod was named 2022 SC Mr. Football on Saturday afternoon.

The four-star defensive tackle from Camden was one of seven candidates. Included among them were RB Jarvis Green (Dutch Fork), RB/LB Bryson James (Clinton), QB Raheem Jeter (Spartanburg), RB Jonah Norris (Lexington), QB LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) and RB Tyler Smith (Barnwell).

McLeod was the 3A Lower State Lineman of the Year. He had 54.5 tackles, including 19 for loss with 6.5 sacks. He also had 16 quarterback pressures McLeod is the No. 3-ranked prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Gamecocks have also offered Sellers, who was the 4A Back of the Year. They led South Carolina to its first state championship in school history. He threw for 2,948 yards, rushed for 1,338 and finished with 66 total touchdowns.

Sellers, who’s committed to Syracuse, is the No. 8-ranked prospect in SC by 247Sports Composite.

Norris has an offer to walk-on at South Carolina. They finished this season with 2,059 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns.

McLeod is the first SC Mr. Football from Camden since Eric McColloum in 2002. After McLeod signs later this month, he’ll be the 11th South Carolina Gamecocks signee to win the award.

1995: WR Jermale Kelley (Berea)

1998: RB Derek Watson (Palmetto)

2001: DE Moe Thompson (Stratford)

2008: CB Stephon Gilmore (South Pointe)

2009: RB Marcus Lattimore, (Byrnes)

2010: DE Jadeveon Clowney (South Pointe)

2011: WR Shaq Roland (Lexington)

2017: QB Dakereon Joyner (Fort Dorchester)

2018: DE Zach Pickens (TL Hanna)

2019: QB Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach)

Running back Tavien Feasterwho transferred to South Carolina from Clemson, won SC Mr. Football in 2015, as a senior at Spartanburg.