McLean Project for the Arts Youth Art Exhibition Now on Display at Dulles International Airport

McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is pleased to announce that the MPA Youth Art Exhibition is currently on display at Dulles International Airport. VA Delegate Kathleen Murphy and her husband Bill Sudow helped facilitate the opportunity for this exhibition, which showcases art featured in MPA’s recent MPAartfest Children’s ArtWalk, presented with the assistance of the New Dominion Women’s Club. The exhibit was put together by the staff of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

What:

MPA Youth Art Exhibition

Who:

Artwork by local public and private school students

When:

Currently on display at the Dulles International Airport

Where:

The display is located by the West Side TSA Precheck Security Checkpoint on the ticketing/departure level. (From Baggage Claim go up the escalators facing the East Security TSA Checkpoint and turn right. Then as you are now facing west, the walls are on the right side, directly facing the TSA Precheck entrance.)

About McLean Project for the Arts (MPA)

MPA Exhibits, Educates and Inspires

McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is one of the mid-Atlantic region’s most respected contemporary visual arts organizations, and celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2022. MPA provides high-quality art exhibitions showcasing the work of established and Emerging artists, educational programs, art classes, MPAartfest, summer art camps, and ArtReach, an award-winning program serving students in grades K – 12, seniors, and individuals with special needs. For more information, visit www.mpaart.org.

