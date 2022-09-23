McLean Project for the Arts Unveils Musical Lineup for October 2nd MPArtfest

Expanded musical program features an international roster of critically acclaimed artists

McLean Project for the Arts has released the lineup and programming for MPArtfest 2022, set for October 2, 2022 in McLean Central Park. Featuring everything from nu jazz/progressive soul to blues and a 15-piece youth swing big band, the MPArtfest Music Stage schedule offers something for every age and musical interest.

Curated by Ken Avis—radio host of Antidote (WERA 96.7 FM) and a Performing musician with the award-winning band Veronneau—MPArtfest’s musical lineup features artists fresh from the stages of Venues such as the Kennedy Center, The Smithsonian Institution, Wolf Trap Farm Park, Blues Alley, and more.

Blues Alley Youth Orchestra

10:00 a.m

Blues Alley Youth Orchestra will kick off the day at 10:00 am. This award-winning, 15-piece youth swing big band is directed by renowned bassist Michael Bowie, the Orchestra performs musical selections by masterful jazz Composers such as Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and others. Now in its third decade, the Orchestra has performed at DC’s leading venues.

Alison Crockett

11:00 a.m

The Quintessential nu jazz/progressive soul singer of her generation, Alison Crockett will take the stage at 11:00 am. On seminal recordings by King Britt, Blue Six, John Wicks, and a whole host of others, Alison’s voice has provided the velvety, sensual sound of tomorrow’s yesterdays—a captivating tone which evokes both the music of the past and that yet to come.

Bobby Thompson

12:00 noon

Folk-blues singer-songwriter Bobby Thompson will kick off the 12:00 noon hour. Find out why Blues Blast Magazine said “Bobby Thompson’s Talent fills one’s ears and heart with the vigor and camaraderie that only comes in the midst of an appreciative audience.” Known for rarely slowing down, Thompson has fronted bands like Blueheart Revival and Revelator Hill, and has been a sideman for artists such as Justin Jones, Laura Tsaggaris, SOJA, and more.

Little Red & The Renegades

1:00 p.m

Blues, zydeco, funk, Gospel and more are blended and distilled into the unique sounds of Little Red & The Renegades, Performing on MPArtfest Music Stage at 1:00 pm. This is party music, best served with good friends, food, drink, and lots of dancing in McLean Central Park to the accordion and steel-pan driven sounds of Little Red & The Renegades!

Ruthie and the Wranglers

2:00 p.m

Ruthie and the Wranglers take the stage at 2:00 pm. After 25 years of twang, this five-piece band remains a Cornerstone of the DC roots music scene. From original Americana Country to rousing Surf Instrumental or whiskey-drenched ballad, their clever lyrics, high energy, and Heavenly harmonies set them Apart from the rest—in Ruthie’s words, think “Loretta Lynn meets the Ramones at a Dick Dale party!”

Taisha Estrada

3:00 p.m

Taisha Estrada will close out the MPArtfest Music Stage at 3:00 pm. Having been born in Puerto Rico, the rhythms of La Patria course through Taisha Estrada’s veins. Her easy-going, sultry vocals are reminiscent of R&B, while her chord progressions pull heavily from jazz. All of these stylistic inspirations come together to form songs that are balanced and carry a quiet intensity and intrigue.

MPArtfest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in McLean Central Park. A one-day juried fine art show and sale, MPArtfest features the work of visual artists showcasing a wide variety of media and styles. During MPArtfest, McLean Central Park is transformed into a lively landscape of mini art galleries showcasing and offering for sale the work of acclaimed artists from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Along with the artists’ tents and live music, MPArtfest offers food from local restaurants, the New Dominion Women’s Club Children’s Art Walk, and a hands-on Children’s Art Village to Engage creative Minds and Captivate art-lovers of all ages.

MPArtfest 2022 is presented by the McLean Project for the Arts, with the help of lead community sponsor, McLean Community Center, and through partnership with Fairfax County Park Authority. MPArtfest admission is FREE, and all are welcome and encouraged to join. Parking will be available at the McLean Community Center, at 1234 Ingleside Avenue. For more information visit www.mpaart.org or call 703-790-1953.

Pictured at top: Ruthie and the Wranglers will bring their clever lyrics and hillbilly harmonies to the MPArtfest Music Stage on Oct. 2. (Courtesy photo)

About the McLean Project for the Arts

Exhibits. Educates. Inspires.

McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is one of the mid-Atlantic region’s most respected contemporary visual arts organizations. MPA provides high-quality art exhibitions showcasing the work of established and emerging artists, educational programs, art classes, MPAartfest, summer art camps, and ArtReach, an award-winning program serving students in grades K – 12, seniors, and individuals with special needs. For more information, visit www.mpaart.org.

