McLean Project for the Arts to Open Winter Exhibitions December 9

Exhibits include “In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works” and “Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles”

McLean Project for the Arts will open its winter exhibitions—In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works (Emerson Gallery) and Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles (Atrium Gallery)—on December 9, 2022. Both shows will run through February 18, 2023, with an Opening Exhibition Reception presented by The Mather on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 7-9pm. RSVP here

A curated exhibit featuring works made primarily from fiber-based materials, In the Round Featured artists include YunKyoung Cho, Linda Colsh, Michael Gessner, Sookkyung Park, and Kristina Penhoet.

“Each of these artists use fiber media and processes to make dimensional objects,” said MPA Curator and Artistic Director Nancy Sausser. “Most often, we see fiber as a way of creating 2-Dimensional works. The artists in this exhibit have taken a fresh look at traditional processes in order to invent unique ways of building form and volume. The imaginative variety represented is spectacular.”

Utilizing processes and configurations that bring into being works that claim status as objects rather than illusions, the pieces in this exhibit operate in the realm of “thing-ness”. Viewers co-exist alongside these unique and imaginative objects, understanding innately their weight and size in relation to themselves, but unsure at times about the material or purpose. Questions arise that fascinate, encouraging viewers to continue looking and wondering, pondering possibilities and stretching the visual and conceptual boundaries of shared coexistence.

MPA’s Atrium Gallery will feature Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles. Jolles creates beautiful paper paintings through a unique process using many different kinds of paper from all over the world. She cuts, tears and layers hundreds of pieces to build each of her images, creating works with active texture, infinite color and distinct presence. Although Jolles works with a variety of subjects, the pieces in the MPA exhibit focus on forms in the landscape as interpreted through trees. These engaging works bring the spirit of the Woods alive, celebrating the beauty, strength and importance of this Majestic life form.

The Atrium Gallery exhibit (Trees on the Edge) will be available for viewing during McLean Community Center operating hours. In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works will be open for visitors Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-4pm and Saturdays from 10am – 3pm.



Linda Colsh, “Body of Work.” Colsh is one of five artists featured in “In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works,” opening December 9

About McLean Project for the Arts (MPA)

MPA Exhibits, Educates and Inspires

McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is one of the mid-Atlantic region’s most respected contemporary visual arts organizations, and celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2022. MPA provides high-quality art exhibitions showcasing the work of established and Emerging artists, educational programs, art classes, MPAartfest, summer art camps, and ArtReach, an award-winning program serving students in grades K – 12, seniors, and individuals with special needs. For more information, visit www.mpaart.org.

