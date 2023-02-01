McLaren Rookie Piastri reveals main goal for F1 debut

Oscar Piastri has revealed his main goal for his debut season in F1, with the Australian mainly hoping to learn as much as he can during the year.

Piastri – who will be one of three Rookie drivers on the grid in 2023 alongside Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant – will line up for McLaren alongside more experienced teammate Lando Norris.

The 21-year-old spent 2022 on the sidelines as a reserve driver for Alpine, and as such is looking forward to racing again when the lights go out at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 5 March.

When asked in a McLaren video what can be expected in Bahrain, Piastri answered: “Hopefully a good result.

“I don’t really know yet but, for me personally, [I want to] just try and learn as much as I can. If we can get some good results then that would be a bonus.

“But [I’ll] just go out and enjoy it – enjoy my first race for over a year, have some fun and get stuck in.”