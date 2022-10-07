McKinney’s Heard-Craig Center for the Arts completes major renovations

The Heard-Craig Center for the Arts in downtown McKinney concluded several renovation projects to its outdoor area and garden this summer. The projects were funded from a grant by the McKinney Community Development Corp., which supports community and economic development projects in the city.

The center is an art museum and event center that hosts weddings, said Karen Zupanic, director of the Heard-Craig Center for the Arts. In addition to events, the museum also provides arts and educational programming.

Work has been underway since last summer, when Zupanic received approval for her grant. The Heard-Craig Museum house where the art museum is held and carriage house, which is a meeting space and wedding facility, were given a fresh coat of yellow paint, and an outdoor security system was installed. Then work on the garden portion of the property began. A new paver walkway replaced pebbles, and turf was installed to replace existing grass and overgrown branches.

“When you drove by before, you really couldn’t see anything,” Zupanic said. “We want people to know they can come here and enjoy this space.”

The gazebo was painted; lighting was added around the walkway by Keane Landscaping; and three stained-glass windows were framed in the groom’s secret garden, which is a section of the garden where the groom stays before a wedding.

Funding for the project has concluded, but officials plan to assess what further renovations are necessary, and another grant may be sought in 2023, Zupanic said.

Heard-Craig Center for the Arts

205 W. Hunt St., McKinney

972-569-6909

www.heardcraig.org

Hours: Tue.-Fri. 8 am-3 pm, Sat. 1-3 pm, closed Sun.-Mon.