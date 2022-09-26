McKennie, Pulisic, Pepi: Players to watch for USMNT against Saudi Arabia

When he plays his game, Weston McKennie is almost certainly the USMNT’s best midfielder. Against Japan, he was far from it.

McKennie had one of his worst games in a USMNT jersey last Friday as he suffered through a low-energy, high-error disaster of a game. His giveaway led to Japan’s opener, and his frustration prevented him from tracking back and maybe impacting the play.

It was a lethargic performance from the Juventus star, who was rightly criticized by many for it. He wasn’t the only one, as the rest of the midfield struggled too, but his dropoff in performance was most glaring.

“It was just making some bad decisions,” Berhalter said of how his team in general dealt with Japan’s press. “And having said that, it’s we’re not happy with that. We had an off game again. I can’t say it clearly enough. We played poorly. The coaching staff takes responsibility for that and we move on. We move on to the next game. We’ll try to have a better game.”

If the USMNT are to make any sort of run in Qatar, the team will need its Pillars all playing at a high level and McKennie might just be the most important of those pillars.

The US doesn’t fully go as many go, but the Texas-born midfield is usually a good indication of how the US. will fare.

So he’ll hope to use this Saudi Arabia friendly as a bounce-back game, one where he can show once again who the real McKennie is and why he’s so important to the USMNT’s World Cup hopes.