McKeel’s Stacey changes events, keeps goal, wins 2 district titles

WINTER HAVEN — McKeel senior Sebastian Stacey’s final goal this season is to reach the state meet for the third year in a row. However, he raised the degree of difficulty after changing the events he competed in last season.

This year, Stacey is swimming in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free, events where there is more competition compared to the 500 free and the 100 Butterly he had been swimming. The competition will come at regionals. At districts, Stacey had little trouble in winning both events on Wednesday at the Class 2A, District 5 meet at Rowdy Gaines Pool.

Stacey also was on the two winning relay teams as McKeel finished second to Hardee in the team competition.

For the girls, McKeel won six events and won the district championship for the fifth year in a row.

Stacey increased his chances of reaching state by swimming under 50 seconds in the 100 free, a time head Coach Roy Wilshire said should be good enough if Stacey can repeat the performance at the region meet.

“He’s got a chance in both his events,” Wilshire said.

Stacey’s reaction after the 100 free showed he raced a good time.

“I was very happy,” they said. “I was a little worried I was going to get DQ’d for excessive celebration, but I was trying to hit that (time) for a long time.”

Going into the race, Stacey felt that mark was possible.

“I was feeling pretty good, but this pool is very warm,” he said. “That cold shock factor you get when you jump in really gives you a boost. So it gives you a disadvantage when it’s warm, but I’m still trying to find a way around it to get my best times in.”

Heading into next week’s region meet, Stacey said his 100 free time is where he wants it to be, but he still wants to improve his 50 free.

A strong finish allowed him to get into the 49s (seconds) and win the race. Going into the final turn, he had just a slight lead but pulled away.

“I’m good at going out hard, but a lot of people can Sprint in that first 50, but it’s all about the mentality you have when you’re tired,” he said. “You hit that first 50 and you’re tired after that because you Sprint too much. But if you can figure out how to put your all in that first 50 then find that mental drive to hit that last 50 with all you got, that’s when you’ll beat people.”

Last season, Stacey was swimming the 500 free and the 100 butterfly. But he spent a lot of time getting stronger as he spent more time in the gym, and he got bigger.

“I got a little bored with it (other events) and I changed my body plan a little bit so it’s more difficult for me to do the 500 free now,” he said “I’m more of a sprinter. It’s going to make getting to states a lot more difficult.”

The goal is to qualify for the state meet in both events, although right now, he has a stronger chance in the 100 free.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, for sure,” he said. “It’s going to be more competitive. That’s where the faster people are. To be honest, I don’t think I’m going to win anything at regionals. Going in, I’m going to be confident, I’m going for times. I would love to go to state for all three years, so I’m just trying to get a good time.”

Whether it’s after next week’s regionals or after the state meet, Stacey will have mixed emotions about the end of his senior season.

It’s been a busy two months so far as he goes from high school practice to club practice.

“I think I’ve enjoyed it the whole time, but it’s definitely some stress,” he said. “I’m not looking forward for it to be over, but it’s going to make things a lot easier academically.”

Also for the boys, Nick Hercher won the 100 butterfly, and Tim Dang was second. Gunnar Conrad with the 100 breast, and McKeel won both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.

McKeel girls win fifth straight district title

McKeel had four individual Champions plus two relay Champions en route to winning the girls competition for the fifth year in a row.

“For the girls, we had the expectations of doing very well,” Wilshire said.

Lily Jonsson won the 100 butterfly and was second in the 500 free.

Paige Dunsford won the 200 individual medley. She was second in the 100 butterfly, and Danielle Solomon was third.

Bryce Palmer won the 100 breaststroke and was second in the 200 IM.

Zoe Richards won the 100 back.

The girls also won the 200 Medley relay and the 400 free relay.

Lake Wales’ Hardman Cruises to 2 wins

The district meet was just a warm-up for three-time state champion Mary Leigh Hardman.

The Lake Wales junior didn’t even wear her fast suit and easily won the 50 free and the 100 free.

The real competition for Hardman comes at next week’s region meet.

