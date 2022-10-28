McKeel’s Stacey changes events, keeps goal, wins 2 district titles

WINTER HAVEN — McKeel senior Sebastian Stacey’s final goal this season is to reach the state meet for the third year in a row. However, he raised the degree of difficulty after changing the events he competed in last season.

This year, Stacey is swimming in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free, events where there is more competition compared to the 500 free and the 100 Butterly he had been swimming. The competition will come at regionals. At districts, Stacey had little trouble in winning both events on Wednesday at the Class 2A, District 5 meet at Rowdy Gaines Pool.

Stacey also was on the two winning relay teams as McKeel finished second to Hardee in the team competition.

For the girls, McKeel won six events and won the district championship for the fifth year in a row.

Stacey increased his chances of reaching state by swimming under 50 seconds in the 100 free, a time head Coach Roy Wilshire said should be good enough if Stacey can repeat the performance at the region meet.

“He’s got a chance in both his events,” Wilshire said.

McKeel senior Sebastian Stacey competes in the 100-yard freestyle on Wednesday at the Class 2A, District 5 swim meet at Rowdy Gaines Pool.

Stacey’s reaction after the 100 free showed he raced a good time.

“I was very happy,” they said. “I was a little worried I was going to get DQ’d for excessive celebration, but I was trying to hit that (time) for a long time.”

Going into the race, Stacey felt that mark was possible.

“I was feeling pretty good, but this pool is very warm,” he said. “That cold shock factor you get when you jump in really gives you a boost. So it gives you a disadvantage when it’s warm, but I’m still trying to find a way around it to get my best times in.”

